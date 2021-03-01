'MasterChef 2021'— Start date, contestants and everything you need to know

MasterChef 2021 will see Gregg Wallace and John Torode return for judging duties.

MasterChef 2021 is here and this year the popular cooking competition will see 40 new amateur cooks battling it out to win the coveted trophy. This will be the show's 17th season and has been filmed in line with social distancing rules and there's even a brand new set of challenges in the high-pressure kitchen.

One again judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will return to critique everyone's dishes and assign the tasks that will determine whether or not contestants are worthy of being in the MasterChef final.

Here's everything we know about 'MasterChef 2021' so far...

When is 'MasterChef 2021' on TV?

MasterChef 2021 begins on Monday 1st March at 9pm on BBC One.

There'll be three episodes each week, airing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. So plenty to keep you occupied!

Which of the new contestants will be able to stand the heat in the MasterChef kitchen? (Image credit: BBC)

Who are this year's 'MasterChef' contestants?

So far the contestants haven't been confirmed, but we do know there'll be 40 of them entering the competition.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Gregg Wallace revealed that he was very impressed with the standard of this year's amateur cooks, and it might have something to do with lockdown.

He said: "What we suspect has happened is because so many people are working from home, we think they’ve had a lot more time to practice, because we couldn’t believe the standard of the cooks in the early rounds.

"We normally get a mixed bag. This time we were getting good cook off after good cook after good cook.”

Who narrates 'MasterChef'?

MasterChef is narrated by British actress India Fisher, who has provided the voiceover since 2005.

She has done a number of voicework including PG Tips, The Girl on the Train audiobook and is also the automated voice for NatWest telephone banking.

Who are the guest critics?

Former MasterChef champions Thomas Frake, Ping Coombes, Saliha Mahmoud Ahmed, and Kenny Tutt will be joining Gregg and John to judge the food.

Professional food critic Grace Dent will also be returning for this season.