'Million Pound Motorhomes' — start date, premise and everything you need to know about the Channel 5 series

Million Pound Motorhomes is coming to Channel 5 to give us a glimpse of the life of luxury.

If you thought motorhomes were small, cramped and unappealing, this series might change your mind about them! We'll get to take a look inside some of Britain's most impressive motorhomes, starting with a couple who have a passion for travel and want an offroad vehicle that can handle any terrain.

Here's what we know about the series so far...

When is Million Pound Motorhomes on Channel 5?

Million Pound Motorhomes airs on Channel 5 on Sunday February 21 at 9pm. If you miss it, you can catch up at My5. On Sunday 28 February, Channel 5 will turn its attention to posh barges with Million Pound Barges!

What will we see in Million Pound Motorhomes?

In Million Pound Motorhomes, we're introduced to couple Charlotte and David. They share a passion for travel and now are having their own overlander built, an off-road motorhome that can deal with any terrain making it perfect for their various adventures.

Meanwhile, we'll get a look at The Icon, built by Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve, which rents out for a whopping £4,000 a night. Now that's seriously luxurious!

What is The Icon?

According to the official website: "The Icon is a living piece of history, built for life on the race circuits of Europe and has been home to three Formula One drivers, two being World Champions. In 1997 the then current Formula One World Champion Jacques Villeneuve commissioned a very special motorhome to be hand built by the USA company Newell.

"18 months later and the first million dollar RV was completed. Jacques spent his early years touring the Formula One race circuits in a motorhome with his father Gilles Villeneuve, so he knew precisely how he wanted his to be. With no expense spared, what we now call The Icon was created."

It's not your average motorhome at all, and here's some examples of what you can find inside it...