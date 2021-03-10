'Murder Island' — release date, how it works, trailer, and everything you need to know

Murder Island wants to know if you can solve a murder mystery...

Murder Island is the latest thrilling programme from Channel 4, where teams of two are invited to take on the role of detectives and solve a murder mystery. The series wants to find out if two average people can work with a team of experts to crack the case and bring the suspect to justice.

This exciting new show is in a similar vein to Channel 4 series Hunted, where teams attempt to evade capture from a group of current and former police and intelligence officials. Only this time, they're the ones trying to figure out who's behind the murder before any of the other teams do.

Here's what we know so far...

Murder Island doesn't have a confirmed release date as yet, but the deadline for applications is March 28, 2021 so hopefully filming will commence soon! We'll keep you updated when we have further details.

What is Murder Island about?

Murder Island will see true crime fans and armchair detectives seeing if they've truly got what it takes to solve a murder mystery, and they'll get a helping hand from police resources to gather crucial information about the case.

STV Studios says: "We are looking for teams of two to take on the case. The civilian 'detectives' will have police resources at their disposal — pathologists, forensic scientists, psychologists etc. They will be competing to see if they can be the first to identify the suspect and bring them to justice."

🔍 Big #TrueCrime fan? Do you have what it takes to solve a murder mystery? 👉 For more information and how to apply visit: https://t.co/PCabmobqKX pic.twitter.com/fWhJ6jr20eMarch 5, 2021

How can you apply for Murder Island?

If you're a true crime fan, you won't want to miss this opportunity! Murder Island is currently accepting applicants in teams of two, whether you're a couple, friends, colleagues or family members. You'll need to upload a photo and a video to be considered, and the deadline for all applications is Sunday March 28 2021 at 12:00 AM.

Filming will take place in May adhering to Covid safety measures, and if you have any questions you can contact STV Studios via email at murder.island@stv.tv

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!