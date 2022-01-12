'Naomi': everything you need to know about Ava DuVernay's new series

Naomi is the latest TV project from Ava DuVernay, known for her work on Selma, When They See Us and A Wrinkle in Time.

Speaking about the series during the show’s TCA presentation, Ava DuVernay revealed that there'd be no crossovers for the time being and that she was keen for this to be a standalone series.

She revealed: "In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now. She’s on her own path and I really think this is the first part of the Naomi-verse. People need to be trying to crossover into here! So we’ll see what happens, but you won’t see any crossovers in Season 1. We’re focused on Naomi’s journey singularly."

Here's everything you need to know...

First look at @kaciwalfall as NAOMI from @ARRAYNow + @warnerbrostv. I love this show so much and have had sheer, downright fun creating it. Feel like a teenager again. LOL. Kaci is a phenom. Truly excited for her and grateful to all involved in bringing NAOMI to life! xo https://t.co/CAi23C1nG0 pic.twitter.com/FAirg0WaSmApril 30, 2021 See more

In the US, Naomi premiered on The CW on January 11 2022, with the second episode airing on January 18.

The series hasn't secured a broadcaster for the UK just yet, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

What is the plot of Naomi?

Naomi is adapted from the comic book series of the same name and follows title character Naomi McDuffie, a confident comic book-loving teenager who is the host of the number three Superman fan site in the world.

She is initially unaware of her superpowers, something that she comes to discover throughout the course of the series following a supernatural event that hits her small town.

The official plot reads: "In the town of Port Oswego, a supernatural event has occurred. Teenager Naomi sets out to find out where the supernatural event originated from with help from best friend Annabelle, her supporting adoptive parents Jennifer and Greg, and a tattoo shop owner named Dee."

Who's in the cast?

Naomi is led by Kaci Walfall, who plays the title role. She has previously starred in CBS shows Power and The Equalizer.

Talking about her character, Deadline reports: "As [Naomi] is finding out, I’m finding out which is really helpful as an actor. How I embody the powers in episode 2 is going to be different than how I embody those powers in episode 11. I think that allows me and the character to grow. I work out so I can stay fit but also maintain energy, which is helpful as she goes, getting better and better in each episode."

A post shared by Kaci Walfall (@kaciwalfall) A photo posted by on

Will Meyers stars as one of Naomi’s classmates, Anthony, alongside Daniel Puig who plays Nathan and Aidan Gemme as Jacob. Meawhile, Cranston Johnson plays Naomi’s comic book adversary.

Further cast includes Mary-Charles Jones, Alexander Wraith, Barry Watson, Stephanie March and newcomer Camila Moreno.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the official teaser trailer for Naomi sees our protagonist receiving a message about a "wild stunt" happening at the square, to which she immediately assumes is Superman. After rushing off to find out what's going on, Naomi blacks out, and awakens confused, looking up towards the sky.