Newark, Newark — cast, plot and all about the new comedy series

With a sly nod to the Frank Sinatra classic "New York, New York" GOLD’s new comedy series is set in the East Midlands market town of Newark where Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and Morgana Robinson team up to portray a meddling grandmother and her doughty daughter.

Inspired by the adolescence of writer and creator Nathan Foad, the three-parter stars Robinson as chip shop manager Maxine, who is turning 40 as a singleton, having split from her loser husband Terry (Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne).

Here's everything you need to know about the three-part GOLD comedy Newark, Newark...

Newark Newark will air on GOLD on Monday, March 28th, Tuesday, March 29th and Wednesday, March 30th.

Newark, Newark plot

With spirits at Maxine’s birthday barbeque already dampened by a downpour, her teenage son Leslie (newcomer Jai Hollis) decides the gathering is the perfect opportunity to come out as gay.

Leslie (Jai Hollis) opens up to mum Maxine (Morgana Robinson) about his sexuality. (Image credit: UKTV)

And to make matters worse, Terry gatecrashes the party with another uninvited guest, intent on winning Maxine back with a little help from her mother Pauline (Callard).

Terry (Mathew Horne) is keen to win Maxine (Morgana Robinson) back. (Image credit: UKTV )

Newark, Newark cast

Morgana Robinson stars as chip shop manager Maxine. Newcomer Jai Hollis plays her son Leslie, who is negotiating coming out as gay and looking for love.

Beverley Callard plays Maxine's mum Pauline, who is trying to get her daughter and son-in-law back together, while Mathew Horne plays Maxine’s dullard, layabout husband, who is desperate to win her back.

The ensemble cast also includes Saskia Chana as chip shop employee Claire, Vahid Gold as Pauline’s favourite grandchild Rudy, Bo Poraj as Terry's friend Dariusz and Jessie Mae Alonzo as Leslie’s bright schoolfriend Amber.

Maxine (Morgana Robinson) and her meddling mum Pauline (Beverley Callard). (Image credit: UKTV)

Is there a trailer for Newark, Newark?

Yes there is! You can watch it below..