Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Everything we know about a possible second series

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is hotly rumored to be on the cards. Seeing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel trilogy was hugely exciting, especially since we were promised the “rematch of the century” by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Although the Disney Plus exclusive was billed as a limited series and the series has not been renewed at the time of writing, there's still been lots of buzz about the possibility of the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here's what we've heard so far...

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 confirmed?

At the time of writing Disney has not confirmed whether Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is in the works.

All we know right now is that, should a second season arrive, it will almost certainly be made available to stream on Disney Plus.

Is a second season likely?

A second season would definitely be a big win for Disney, as Obi-Wan Kenobi became the most-watched premiere on Disney Plus globally based on the number of hours streamed in an opening weekend. With such impressive numbers, a second series seems like it would at least be up for consideration.

Along with those impressive numbers, both Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor have also been vocal about wanting to get the chance to spend even more time with as Darth Vader and Obi-Wan.

Speaking to Radio Times (opens in new tab), Hayden Christensen said: ”Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so”, adding that if Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 was greenlit, he “would certainly be open to” appearing in it.

Hayden Christensen would love to spend even more time as Darth Vader. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Ewan McGregor is just as enthusiastic about returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi. He also told Radio Times: “I hope it’s not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this” and teased, “I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don’t you think?”

Writer Joby Harold recently addressed the possibility of a second season on the Deadline podcast. (opens in new tab) He made it sound like there weren't plans for more Obi-Wan just yet, but it also sounded like he wouldn't be opposed to revisiting the character in the future.

Joby Harold said: "I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it. But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."

When might Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 come out?

At Star Wars Celebration, we got a slew of announcements, including a boatload of shows to look forward to between now and 2023. That lineup includes Andor, Ahsoka, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Star Wars: Visions season 2 and the new animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi (which is due to feature Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn).

One show that wasn't included in the roadmap was Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. So, even if a second series is in the works, it might not hit our screens for a couple of years unless space opens up in that release schedule.

What happened in Obi-Wan Kenobi season one?

*HUGE spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi so far*

Whilst we’re still waiting for the finale to see how the first season gets tied up, the show has revolved primarily around Obi-Wan and his attempts to rescue a young Princess Leia (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) from Darth Vader and his Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.

He was contacted by Senator Bail Organa after Leia was captured by bounty hunters who begged him to head to Daiyu to rescue his daughter. Although he was initially unwilling, Obi-Wan couldn’t abandon the child and left Tatooine behind for the new planet.

As it turned out, Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram) was using Leia as bait to draw out Obi-Wan so she could capture him and hand him over to Darth Vader. Reva tracked Obi-Wan and Leia to the ship they planned to escape on, but the Grand Inquisitor arrived and attempted to bring Obi-Wan in himself. She stabbed him with her lightsaber; in the confusion, Obi-Wan and Leia made their escape and fled to Mapuzo.

Tala served the Galactic Empire but secretly helped rogue Force-sensitives evade their clutches and follow "the Path". (Image credit: Walt Disney Studio)

On Mapuzo, Obi-Wan crossed paths with Darth Vader for the first time and was brutally overpowered; Leia was also kidnapped by Reva for a second time. This prompted Obi-Wan and his new ally Tala (Indira Varma) to launch a covert rescue operation on the Fortress Inquisitorius to get her back once and for all.

Although this was successful, Reva had planted a tracking beacon on Leia’s droid. Imperial forces followed the beacon back to Mapuzo and launched a full-scale assault on the hangar that Obi-Wan and his new friends were hiding out in.

During the confrontation, Obi-Wan learned that Reva was once a youngling who had survived Anakin’s assault on the Jedi Temple during the execution of Order 66. She sought to get revenge for what had happened to her friends, and was only so intent on capturing Obi-Wan so she could order to get close to him.

Obi-Wan Kenobi surrendered himself to avoid any further deaths in the attack and convinced Reva to assassinate Vader whilst he and the other survivors fled the scene. She attempted to take her revenge whilst Vader failed to halt the escaping ship, but Reva was easily overpowered in a brief duel and left for dead by Vader and the Grand Inquisitor, who had survived his injuries.