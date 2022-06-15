One Question: everything you need to know about Claudia Winkleman's new game show

One Question is a new game show where a single question could change contestants’ lives to the tune of £100,000.

The Channel 4 game show is hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman, where she'll be taking on the role of quiz master and marks her first time hosting a quiz or a game show since appearing on Talking Telephone Numbers in 1997 with Phillip Schofield.

Speaking about returning to the game show world, Claudia said: "It was just such a simple, lovely idea. It came through as literally two sentences. One question, we give them the answer, along with 19 incorrect ones. I was in."

She added: "I’m ridiculously excited. In One Question there’s no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules. Just a sofa, a chat, and one question that could win our players £100k. Not only that, we give them the answer! The tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. It’s such a simple, lovely idea."

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, Channel 4 also spoke about having Claudia on board, saying: "We’re delighted to have Claudia fronting this nail-biting new prime-time game show on Channel 4. With her unmistakable charm and wit, we’ll really get to know each of the contestants as they strive towards a potentially life-changing jackpot."

Here's everything you need to know about One Question...

One Question airs on Friday, June 24 at 8pm on Channel 4. The six-part series will then air weekly in the same slot.

One Question will also be available on-demand via All 4 after each episode has aired.

There's tension in the One Question studio! (Image credit: Channel 4)

How does One Question work?

In One Question, contestants are faced with a deceptively simple question such as: ‘What is a circle?’. They’re then presented with 20 possible answers. But here’s the catch, only one is actually correct.

Tension builds as they eliminate wrong answers and inch ever closer to winning. And, if they doubt themselves, Claudia is on-hand with some tempting offers, such as additional clues and removing two wrong answers, but it will cost them thousands!

Combined with the studio environment the pressure is on as contestants have to whittle down to the correct response.

Claudia adds: "It’s incredibly stressful with cameras on you. The questions are easy to work out when you’re watching at home on the sofa. But much trickier with the bright studio lights and everyone watching you. I absolutely feel for them."

Claudia will be putting the contestants through their paces on One Question. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Claudia Winkleman on hosting One Question

Are you ever tempted to help the contestants?

Claudia: "If I had my way everyone would win. In a baby pilot they gave me the answer and I immediately told the contestants. This was problematic! [In the real episodes] I have not seen the question and I haven’t seen the answers, because they know if they told me, I would definitely make sure contestants pick the right one. So, I’m willing them on, but too scared to lead them a certain way."

What do you think is the secret to winning big money?

"If they work together and don’t race, they absolutely smash it. It’s a game of slow and patient. Watching the dynamic between the players was fascinating. When they win, it’s spectacular!"

Is this a game you would be good at playing?

"I think I’d be useless! I would be over-excited and probably would get rid of the right answer in a fit of impatience and giddiness. I would play with my mum, dad or husband, but anything to do with pop culture I’d need my daughter."

Will your family be watching the series with you when it airs?

"Nobody in my house is allowed to watch me on TV! They won’t know it’s on telly. Better all round, I think…!"

What snacks kept you going during filming?

"Ribena Light, crisps, chocolate. I always take apples but I’m afraid KitKats win. I am officially addicted to crisps. I could bore you about my deep and long-standing affair with beef Hula Hoops! Also, toasties. The studio had a toasted sandwich maker. There is absolutely nothing better than a hot cheese sandwich!"

What’s your favourite game show to watch?

"I am in love with Only Connect. Victoria Coren Mitchell, who presents it, is outstanding. She’s also my oldest friend, but I promise, I’m not biased!"

Who would be your ideal celebrity guests on One Question?

"Lorraine Chase and Elizabeth Hurley… together!"

And, finally, is there one question you fear being asked?

"I’ll answer anything. True fact!"

Is there a trailer for One Question?

Not yet — we'll let you know if one is released though!