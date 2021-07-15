'Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain' — air date, premise, and everything you need to know

Twiggy will appear in Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain.

Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain is a new factual documentary made by ITN Productions, who recently made Secrets of the Krays for BritBox.

The documentary provides an exciting insight into the cultural and musical moments that shook Britain throughout the decades, all revealed by the true icons who were there.

Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain is full of rich observations into famous musical eras, for example, Psychedelia, Glam Rock, Punk, Acid House, synth-pop, and Britpop. This documentary is exploding with vision into what it was like to experience those special eras and the huge impact they had on Britain.

Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain will be available exclusively to BritBox UK subscribers from 26 August.

Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain premise

Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain will have contributions from some of the most famous people in British music and culture throughout history, such as Cliff Richard, Twiggy, Shaun Ryder, Johnny Marr and many more.

They will reveal the part they played in these cultural moments and how these profound musical movements changed British society.

The stars will also shed new light on Britain’s music across the decades, along with rarely seen footage to bring to life these iconic moments for everyone who have (or have not!) lived through them.

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain, but we will update this page as soon as one has been released.