Pachinko season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new season

Apple TV Plus' award-winning and critically-acclaimed drama Pachinko is returning for its second season, as the story of Sunja and her family continues to unfold across generations and countries.

Based on Min Jin Lee's New York Times best-selling book of the same name, Pachinko season 1 amassed a slew of accolades, including a Peabody Award, a Critics Choice Award, a Gotham Award and Best of the Year recognition from the American Film Institute. It's a lot to live up to, but Pachinko season 2 is going to pick up the story at a critical time for the world and its characters.

Read on to find out more about Pachinko season 2.

The premiere of Pachinko season 2 releases on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 23.

Just one episode of the show is going to be released each week. With a total of eight episodes, Pachinko season 2 will air from August 23 to October 11.

In order to watch the drama, you must be an Apple TV Plus subscriber, as it streams exclusively on the platform.

Pachinko season 2 cast

Most of the main cast is back for Pachinko season 2, including Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) as the older Sunja. The rest of the returning cast includes Lee Minho as Koh Hansu, Minha Kim as the younger Sunja, Jin Ha as Solomon Baek, Anna Sawai (fresh off her Emmy nomination for Shogun) as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as Kyunghee, Soji Arai as Baek Mozasu, Junwoo Han as Baek Yoseb and Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews.

There does appear to be a new addition to the cast for this season — Sungkyu Kim, who has starred in titles like The Outlaws, The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil and One Ordinary Day.

Pachinko season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Pachinko season 2 from Apple TV:

"Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Pachinko is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, where Solomon explores new, humble beginnings."

Pachinko season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Pachinko season 2 right here, which features a cover version of Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" by Rosé: