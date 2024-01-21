Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey is a BBC3 series that will follow two British heroes of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). This style of fighting is the fastest growing sport in the world and this eight-part fly-on-the-wall docuseries gives viewers a peek into the lives and loves of two of the sport’s biggest stars, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann.

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey follows this pair of fighters, who are close friends and both live in Merseyside in the UK, as they prepare for the biggest fights of their lives in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. We also meet their families and discover how they balance their demanding careers with hectic home lives.

“We can’t wait for you all to see what a day in the life for us both entails,” say Paddy and Molly. “It’s not all sunshine and rainbows and a lot goes into what we do. You won’t believe it until you see it so get watching!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer…

Paddy The Baddy on Molly's shoulders after a winning fight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey is an eight-part fly-on-the-wall series that begins on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer later in 2024. When an official release date is announced, we’ll let you know here.

What happens in Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey?

Friends Molly and Paddy support home town football clubs Everton and Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey follows MMA fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann as they both face bouts that will determine their ultimate fighting legacy. We get an insight into their friendship and see first-hand how they always help one another out, both professionally and personally. Paddy is a Liverpool FC fan while Molly is Everton (see in their colours above). We'll meet Paddy’s wife Laura, who is pregnant with twins, and Molly’s fiancée Ellis, and learn how the fighters sometimes struggle to balance their careers with family life. They also show us around their hometowns in Merseyside as we follow their day-to-day lives, from the sandy and windswept beaches of Crosby where Molly and Paddy both walk their dogs to the vibrant and bustling Baltic Market which is the home to Molly’s restaurant.

Paddy and Molly support each other through thick and thin in the sport. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All about Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett

Paddy gets the upper hand in his fight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as Paddy The Baddy to MMA fans around the world, featherweight (and sometime Lightweight) star Patrick Pimbett from Liverpool was born in 1995 and has been a professional MMA fighter since he was 17 in 2012. In 2016 he won the Cage Warriors featherweight championship, a title he defended once. To date Paddy has won 21 fights and lost three. Watch a round-up of Paddy’s fights below

All about Molly McCann

Molly (in green) is ready to rumble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly McCann earned the nickname 'Meatball' because she supported herself by working at the sandwich shop Subway. She was born in 1990 and has won the vacant Shock N’Awe Championship and defended it once and she won the vacant Cage Warriors Fighting Championship Women’s Flyweight Championship in 2018. She has won 13 fights and lost six. Watch Molly in the cage taking on Julija Stoliarenko below...…

Is there a trailer for Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey?

No, not yet, but if the BBC releases a Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey trailer we’ll add it to this page. in the meantime, above you can watch Paddy and Molly fights in the clips…

Behind the scenes on Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey is made by Hello Mary for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Executive Producers for Hello Mary are Steve Regan and Sharyn Mills. It was commissioned by Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three and Catherine Catton, Head of Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ricky Cooper.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content, BBC Three says: “BBC Three has established a track record in lifting the lid on some extraordinary, unexpected yet highly relevant talent to young audiences in the UK, so when we got the opportunity to work with these two brilliant, technicolour sportspeople we simply couldn’t refuse. Prepare yourselves… we cannot wait!”

Steve Regan, Executive Producer for Hello Mary says: “New series are always exciting to create but with characters as brilliant and entertaining as Paddy and Molly and a world that still feels unexplored to many people, this series has made myself and Hello Mary even more excited than usual!”