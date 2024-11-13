Paddy: The Ride of My Life — release date, interview and everything we know

When Paddy McGuinness bravely accepted Radio 2’s challenge to cycle 300 miles on a customised Raleigh Chopper for Children in Need 2024 he was determined to put his best foot forward.

Now, in BBC1’s special behind the scenes documentary Paddy: The Ride of My Life you can follow every step of the star’s fundraising feat, from chilly ice baths to warm support from cycling icon Sir Chris Hoy.

Earlier this month, Paddy took a break from training to tell us about getting into gear for this extraordinary physical challenge. Here is everything we know about Paddy: The Ride of My Life...

Paddy: The Ride of My Life airs on Tuesday, November 19 at 8pm. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Children in Need 2024 airs on BBC1 on Friday, November 15 2024 from 7pm where the team plan to catch up with Paddy and reveal how much he’s raised live on the appeal show.

Pedal power! Paddy prepares to make Pudsey proud for Children in 2024. (Image credit: BBC)

Paddy: The Ride of My Life - interview with Paddy

How are you feeling as you prepare for Radio 2’s Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge? “It’s become very real very quickly! I did 31 miles the other day, which I'm told in dog years is 60 miles, and I'm going to try and do 40 today. “When you're out training on your own it can be quite demoralising, but then someone will shout ‘Keep it up’ or beep their horn and wave and it gives you a lift. If I’ve got people cheering me on, as difficult as it is, it will drive me. I'm a confidence player, as they say in football!”

Are you familiar with the route that will take you through Wales, England and Scotland? “I don’t actually know the full route yet! I know we’re starting in Wrexham (Paddy started on November 11) and hopefully finishing in Glasgow. My only concern at the minute is trying to get as many miles under my belt on the Chopper so that, no matter what, I’ll be ready.”

Tell us about your customised bike… “I'll use the word ‘customised’ very loosely! Essentially it's a normal Chopper with a racing bike saddle and the gears have been moved from between my legs to the handle. It’s due more tweaks, as it’s not made for this kind of distance, but I love it - I always wanted a Chopper as a kid! My younger self would be jealous!”

Does it attract attention? “Yes, when I’m out training a lot of kids love it because it's yellow, the unusual iconic Chopper shape and it’s got all the Children in Need stuff on it. I want people to have their photo taken with it when we're out on the road, it’s the star of the show.”

Have you got all the gear? “I've not gone full mammal yet, but I'm slowly building up to it! I’ve got myself a Winter cycling bib, which looks like really tight dungarees. I had them on when I did the 31-miler and they felt… I wouldn't say ‘amazing’, but compared to bog standard shorts with no padding, they were heaven. I'm glad I’m on the bike though, because I pass by people before they can actually see what I'm wearing!”

Has anyone famous offered you advice? [Laughing] “I woke up to a message from Sir Chris Hoy the other morning saying, ‘I’ve got your bum butter.’ Now that’s a message you’d never normally get from a Knight of the Realm! So, yeah, now I’ve to go round to his house and pick it up. “Vernon Kay [who raised £6 million for Children in Need with an ultramarathon challenge last year] has been invaluable too. Anytime I panic about it, I message him and he gets straight back to me.”

What’s causing you anxiety? “That I've bitten off more than I can chew and I’m not going to be able to do this! I’m trying to put it to the back of my mind, keep myself strong psychologically, crack on with the training and try to avoid injuries. I’m going to give it my all and try my best.”

Finally, what keeps you motivated? “I’ve met a couple of young people who directly benefit from Children in Need projects, and that’s very powerful motivation. When it’s cold, wet and horrendous during training, they pop into my head and I know why I’m doing this.

Behind the scenes and more on Paddy: The Ride of My Life

At the time of publishing, the Bolton native had just set off on his quest (see the video below), which starts in Wrexham and takes the Top Gear host through Flintshire, Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire, Cumbria, Dumfriesshire and (everything crossed!) to the finish in Glasgow.

Did he manage to cycle 300 miles through Wales, England and Scotland in five days? We wheely hope so!