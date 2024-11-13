Children in Need 2024: release date, hosts, performances, specials and everything we know

Children in Need 2024 is here, meaning it's time to put on those Pudsey ears for a night of fun, and most importantly, fundraising for children and young people across the UK.

There's a great lineup of hosts as well as some extra special events to provide plenty of entertainment as the nation bands together to raise money and enjoy comedy, music and surprise guests, all live from Salford.

Here's everything we know about this year's show...

Children in Need 2024 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 15, 2024 from 7pm.

Children in Need 2024 hosts

Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush present a jam-packed evening of sketches and performances featuring well-known faces as you have never seen them before.

Find out how much money Paddy has raised in his endurance bike challenge. (Image credit: BBC)

Children in Need 2024 specials

Strictly Come Dancing with Bluey

There will be a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing as the professionals are joined by global superstar Bluey! In a unique first, TV sensation Bluey will be transported directly into the Strictly Ballroom and will be dancing right alongside Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe and Michelle Tsiakkas to perform a playful dance that will include easy moves to dance along to so that everyone at home can join in on the fun.

Fans are also invited to take part in the Bluey’s Dance Mode Challenge and share their moves using the hashtags #DanceWithBlueyChallenge and #BBCChildrenInNeed. For more details on how to get involved and join in the fun, visit the BBC Children in Need – Bluey’s Dance Mode Challenge page.

Graham Norton

Graham Norton’s Red Chair is back with a twist as a group of children from BBC Children in Need projects decide the fate of some famous faces who attempt to make them laugh.

The One Show

The One Show’s Challenge Squad, which features young people who have been supported by BBC Children in Need projects, culminates in two live performances in the BBC Children in Need Studio alongside some very special guests including multiplatinum-selling artist Ella Henderson.

Live music

There will be a special performance from the cast of COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman, a brand new circus spectacular. And, for the first time, the BBC Children in Need Choir features children from across all parts of the UK who’ve been supported by projects funded by BBC Children, coming together in the studio to sing the anthemic Take That classic Never Forget.

Paddy McGuinness bike challenge

Paddy McGuinness finds out the total raised by his Radio 2 Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge, which sees him cycle through three nations and eight counties in aid of the BBC Children in Need 2024 appeal. You can also watch a special documentary on his challenge called Paddy: The Ride of My Life on Tuesday, November 19 at 8pm on BBC One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Also...

Viewers can also look forward to an important pitch in the Dragons’ Den, a very special CBeebies Bedtime Story, a visit from the BBC’s Gladiators, and a world-exclusive preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special 2024.

Throughout the night, appeal films feature some of the children and young people whose lives have been changed through the support of BBC Children in Need, and the project workers who work tirelessly to help them.

Children in Need 2024 - How can I donate?

Money raised during the 2024 appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs, refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and on helplines.

This year, BBC Children in Need is asking the public to make life lighter for children across the UK.

You can donate by visiting the BBC Children in Need donation page.