Phillip Schofield Cast Away: release date, episodes, trailer and everything we know
Phillip Schofield Cast Away sees the star tell his own story while embarking on the ultimate survival experience.
Phillip Schofield Cast Away will see the presenter return to television in an exclusive 3-part series for Channel 5 as he faces his most personal and physical challenge yet.
In his first TV appearance in 16 months, viewers will see Phillip spend 10 days in complete isolation on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar without food or water and with no crew.
Speaking of the challenge, Phillip said: "This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels. I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.
"This time it’s just me, no ‘phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury. I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild… with no help. Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hank’s Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder!”
Phillip Schofield Cast Away release date
Phillip Schofield Cast Away starts on Monday, September 30 on Channel 5 at 9pm.
There are three hour-long episodes to watch and the remaining two will follow on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2 also at 9pm on Channel 5.
How does Phillip Schofield Cast Away work?
Back in the summer of 2024, Phillip was left alone on a remote island with only a handful of cameras to document his experience. This solitary island existence was intended to allow Phillip to confront the challenges of total isolation along with giving him time to battle with his own thoughts as he explored his controversial story.
While Phillip is alone on the island the production team were stationed 30 minutes offshore, only to intervene in the event of an extreme emergency. Phillip’s mental health and physical safety were, of course, monitored as the experience progressed.
Speaking of the show, Channel 5 Commissioning Editor, Guy Davies, said: "This isn’t just a survival challenge, it’s a chance for Phillip to look back over the last explosive 18 months of his life, and explore what happened.
"The audience will learn how he feels now about television and the future, as well as the past. And it will be Phillip Schofield as we have never seen him before – unguarded, emotional and brutally honest…".
Is there a trailer for Phillip Schofield Cast Away?
Yes! In the trailer Phillip can be seen alone on the island where he battles the elements and opens up about his life.
In the clip, he can be seen telling viewers: "I have been cast away on a desert island, it is my chance to tell my side of the story. I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?"
You can watch below...
Phillip Schofield Cast Away episode guide
Episode 1 - Monday 30 September
Phillip Schofield has been in the public eye for decades, but now he’s about to face his most personal and physical challenge yet: ten days of complete isolation on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar. Filmed across three episodes, he learns to live in the unforgiving wilderness while confronting the complexities and life-changing challenges of recent times in this deeply revealing, emotional and cathartic experience. Landing on the island's beach, he is excited and optimistic about the challenge ahead. But with gale-force winds ripping into his camp in the middle of the night, he soon realises this might be harder than expected.
Episode 2 - Tuesday 1 October
The TV presenter continues his stay on the uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days, documenting the experience using a variety of cameras.
Episode 3 - Wednesday 2 October
The TV presenter concludes his stay on the uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar, confronting the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature and the battle within his own mind. Alone with only himself to rely on, he is forced to face the ultimate test of fortitude and self-discovery.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.