Phillip Schofield Cast Away: release date, episodes, trailer and everything we know

Phillip Schofield Cast Away will see the presenter return to television in an exclusive 3-part series for Channel 5 as he faces his most personal and physical challenge yet.

In his first TV appearance in 16 months, viewers will see Phillip spend 10 days in complete isolation on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar without food or water and with no crew.

Speaking of the challenge, Phillip said: "This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels. I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.

"This time it’s just me, no ‘phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury. I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild… with no help. Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hank’s Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder!”

Phillip is totally alone on the island. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield Cast Away starts on Monday, September 30 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

There are three hour-long episodes to watch and the remaining two will follow on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2 also at 9pm on Channel 5.

Phillip will be trying to survive 10 days on an island alone. (Image credit: Channel 5)

How does Phillip Schofield Cast Away work?

Back in the summer of 2024, Phillip was left alone on a remote island with only a handful of cameras to document his experience. This solitary island existence was intended to allow Phillip to confront the challenges of total isolation along with giving him time to battle with his own thoughts as he explored his controversial story.

While Phillip is alone on the island the production team were stationed 30 minutes offshore, only to intervene in the event of an extreme emergency. Phillip’s mental health and physical safety were, of course, monitored as the experience progressed.

Speaking of the show, Channel 5 Commissioning Editor, Guy Davies, said: "This isn’t just a survival challenge, it’s a chance for Phillip to look back over the last explosive 18 months of his life, and explore what happened.

"The audience will learn how he feels now about television and the future, as well as the past. And it will be Phillip Schofield as we have never seen him before – unguarded, emotional and brutally honest…".

Is there a trailer for Phillip Schofield Cast Away?

Yes! In the trailer Phillip can be seen alone on the island where he battles the elements and opens up about his life.

In the clip, he can be seen telling viewers: "I have been cast away on a desert island, it is my chance to tell my side of the story. I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?"

You can watch below...

Phillip Schofield Cast Away | New Series | Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

Phillip Schofield Cast Away episode guide

Episode 1 - Monday 30 September

Phillip Schofield has been in the public eye for decades, but now he’s about to face his most personal and physical challenge yet: ten days of complete isolation on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar. Filmed across three episodes, he learns to live in the unforgiving wilderness while confronting the complexities and life-changing challenges of recent times in this deeply revealing, emotional and cathartic experience. Landing on the island's beach, he is excited and optimistic about the challenge ahead. But with gale-force winds ripping into his camp in the middle of the night, he soon realises this might be harder than expected.

Episode 2 - Tuesday 1 October

The TV presenter continues his stay on the uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days, documenting the experience using a variety of cameras.

Episode 3 - Wednesday 2 October

The TV presenter concludes his stay on the uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar, confronting the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature and the battle within his own mind. Alone with only himself to rely on, he is forced to face the ultimate test of fortitude and self-discovery.