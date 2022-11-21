Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: release date, trailer and everything we know about the steamy docuseries

She's already a multihyphenate talent, but with Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, the titular supermodel-actor-activist is working toward the title of "sex guru," too, if her new docuseries is anything to go by.

Following in the tradition of other stars-go-exploring titles like Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is a new docuseries that follows the British actress (Only Murders in the Building, Suicide Squad) as she delves into sexual traditions, taboos and topics like gender identity, "ethical" porn, poly relationships and more.

Each hour-long episode sees Delevingne encounter a wide array of sex experts and members of the LGBTQ+ community (such as RuPaul's Drag Race star Gottmik) across Germany, Japan, South Africa, the US and more, to gather different perspectives on human sexuality.

"As someone who struggled for years to understand my sexual identity, I am so excited to be partnering with Hulu, Naked, BBC Three and Fremantle to be making a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations," Delevingne said in a press release about the series.

The star's statement continued: "I can only imagine what having a series like this would have meant to the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different. If our series helps one young person have an easier conversation with their parents, we will have achieved one of our many goals in making this series."

Here's everything you need to know about Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, including how to watch it.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne releases in the US on streaming service Hulu on Tuesday, November 29, at 3 am ET/midnight PT. For UK viewers, the series premieres on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday, December 1, at 10 pm UK.

How to watch Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne

While BBC Three and BBC iPlayer are free for UK residents, if you want to watch Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne on Hulu, you need a Hulu subscription. Current pricing for the streamer is set at $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package or $14.99 per month for a commercial-free experience. You can also get Hulu and live TV packaged together with Hulu with Live TV or pair it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne premise

(Image credit: BBC Three)

On this "immersive journey," presenter Cara Delevingne "puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers, donating her orgasm to science in Germany; making art from her vagina in Japan; hitting up a women-only sex club; taking a masturbation masterclass and visiting an 'ethical' porn set, in the name of understanding our deepest desires," reads the official series synopsis.

"In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences," the summary continues. "Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there's no limit on how far Cara's willing to go to explore what makes us all human."

Despite Delevingne's personal frankness about her own sexuality — the performer came out as pansexual in 2020 and has been an outspoken advocate for queer rights — she said the docuseries widened her understanding of sexual expression and helped her confront her own blind spots and boundaries.

"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I'd have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, 'Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,'" Delevingne told Variety (opens in new tab). "I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I'm a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, 'Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.' But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."

Overall, though, the host was game to take on the risqué subject matter. "I was more like, 'What are we doing today?'" she told Variety. "Because every day was completely different. I'm used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you're going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you're going to a porn library. I was like, 'Right, okay, screw my head back on.'"

And, said Delevingne, she benefitted as much from the show as she hopes viewers will. "I feel like I needed this in my life, honestly," she said in her Variety interview. "Maybe not to do it on camera — I mean, that was something I wanted to do for other people, but in terms of, for me, I grew up a lot. I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while before I did this and this made me realize again how much I needed to repair certain things in my life and move on from that. I really grew up a lot."

(Image credit: BBC Three)

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne episode guide

Per BBC Three, the titles and synopses for each of the six episodes of Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne are:

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne episode 1, "The Orgasm Gap"

"Since men are having more fulfilling sex than women, Cara wants to find out why. She sets out to fix the so-called 'orgasm gap.' In Germany she uncovers the science behind orgasms, makes 'vagina art' in Japan and dives into a masturbation class in New York and a women-only sex party in LA."

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne episode 2, "Out and Proud?"

"Cara grew up feeling ashamed of her sexuality. Now she wants to be out, loud and proud. In Germany, she meets queer refugees rebuilding their lives with cabaret, attends her first ever Pride in Tokyo and, in the US, parties at the biggest lesbian festival in the world."

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne episode 3, "Can Porn Be Good?"

"Porn is everywhere. But Cara discovers it isn't all bad. In Spain, she helps make an ethical, feminist porn film. She explores positive role models in gay porn in Germany, boy-on-boy love comics for women in Japan and sensitive, homemade porn in New York."

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne episode 4, "What's Your Gender?"

"The idea of gender is becoming more talked about. But what is it, and why does it matter? Cara explores drag with a trans man in LA, discovers a third gender culture in Mexico and experiences a 'gender swap' in Spain. Along the way, she confronts her own gender fluidity and masculinity."

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne episode 5, "Monogamish"

"Love has always fascinated Cara. It's time to think beyond monogamy. Cara takes a DNA test in London and has a brain scan in the USA to reveal the secret science of love. She also explores solo weddings in Japan, polyamory in South Africa and non-monogamy in LA."

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne episode 6, "Do You Think I'm Hot?"

"Cara consults a cosmetic surgeon and investigates where our ideas about beauty come from. She explores colourism in South Africa, plastic surgery in Colombia and talks body positivity everywhere."

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne trailer

"There's so much to learn about the world of sex, and I want answers," Cara Delevingne announces in the show's trailer, which sees the presenter traveling from Los Angeles to London and Barcelona to Beirut to explore sexual customs and culture.

All about Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is a 30-year-old English model and actor hailing from Hammersmith, London, in the UK. As well as being one of the world's highest-paid models of the past decade, Delevingne is also an actor known for her roles in films such as Pan, Kids in Love, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Life in a Year. She was most recently seen in a recurring role in the Hulu hit comedy Only Murders in the Building season 2 alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.