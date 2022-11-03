Limitless with Chris Hemsworth — release date, trailer, challenges, episode guide, and all you need to know

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is part of the National Geographic franchise arriving on Disney Plus which will show us how the Thor actor is taking on six extreme challenges to discover the full potential of the human body. This series, designed to discover how we can extend our health and happiness into old age, sees Chris swim across an Arctic fjord, climb a canyon and walk along a crane atop a 900-foot-tall skyscraper. And if that weren’t hard enough, he also has to go four days without food in order to reboot his system.

Each physical and mental challenge has been designed by scientists, doctors and experts to allow Chris to harness the potential of his mind and body in order to defy the ageing process. And each will push him further than he’s ever gone to help viewers learn the techniques they can use to improve their health and enhance their own lives. “I want to discover how we can all unlock the secrets of living a healthier, longer life,” says Chris.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth on Disney Plus

All six episodes of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth will be streamed on Disney+ from Wednesday November 16. It's a show which comes under its National Geographic strand.

Is there a trailer for Limitless with Chris Hemsworth?

The trailer for Limitless with Chris Hemsworth shows Chris take on the toughest challenges of his life. “It’s a battle against what time can do to us,” he says. But is it one he can win to benefit us all? Take a look at the trailer below...

What happens in Limitless with Chris Hemsworth?

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth sees Chris take on six extreme physical and mental challenges designed to help humans lead longer and healthier lives. The Thor star is already in enviable shape but, now in his late 30s, he hopes to harness the potential of his mind and body to stay sharper, healthier and stronger for longer.

With expert coaching Chris will embrace feats designed by scientists and using cutting-edge science, to unlock different aspects of the ageing process. With his friends and family around him, including brothers Liam and Luke, he will push himself further than he’s ever gone.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth episode guide

Here's our brief episode guide to Limitless with Chris Hemsworth...

Episode 1: Stress-proof

Chris is hoping to learn to cope better with stress, so psychologist Modupe Akinola challenges him to stay calm during a terrifying walk along a crane that’s projecting out from the roof of a skyscraper. This is designed to show him how to control stress, which poses a risk to our long-term health.

Episode 2: Shock

Exposure to extreme temperatures can trigger our body’s own defences against the killer diseases of old age. So, along with his brothers Luke and Liam, Chris heads to the Arctic to take on the ultimate cold therapy. Training Chris is British extreme athlete Ross Edgley, who holds the record for swimming around Britain in its entirety as well as open water swimming in Loch Ness for over 48 hours straight.

Episode 3: Fasting

Chris is challenged to go without food for four days. The theory is fasting will unlock his body’s own anti-ageing powers and give him the edge when he hunts for his next meal, which sees him spearfishing off the Great Barrier Reef.

Episode 4: Strength

Chris trains for a 100-foot rope climb challenge in order to build the kind of muscles that are scientifically proven to keep him healthy and strong as he grows older.

Episode 5: Memory

In order to work on his mental sharpness, Chris is challenged to go off-grid in the wilderness with no map or GPS.

Episode 6: Acceptance

Finally, Chris must learn to accept the ageing process so he’s tasked with spending three days in a retirement village wearing an ageing suit that turns the simplest activity into a Herculean task.

Meet the experts in Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Here are the experts who are helping Chris during his many challenges in Limitless with Chris Hemsworth...

Ross Edgley, an extreme athlete and sports science author, prepares Chris’ body to handle a swim in nearly freezing waters.

Dr. Peter Attia, a longevity physician at Attia Medical, teaches Chris the science of aging and how to combat it through different techniques.

Professor Modupe Akinola, an associate professor of management at Columbia Business School, gives Chris the tools to deal with his stress head-on.

·Dr. Sharon Sha, a doctor and clinical associate professor and associate vice chair of clinical research neurology and neurological sciences for Stanford Center for Memory Disorders, helps Chris combat his mind’s aging process.

Dr. BJ Miller, president and counselor at Mettle Health, guides Chris on a journey through old age and mortality.

Alua Arthur, death doula and founder of Going with Grace, gets Chris to open up about his own death.

Tanya Streeter, a professional freediver, coaches Chris on his underwater breath-holding capacity.

All about Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the Avengers movies including Thor: Love & Thunder (see pictured below). This year he played Abnesti in the series Spiderhead. He played Agent H in the film Men in Black: International and Kevin in the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters. He’s also starred in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Extraction, Snow White and the Huntsman and Star Trek. From 2004 to 2007 he played Kim Hyde in Home and Away. His other documentaries include Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth.