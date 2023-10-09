Pride of Britain Awards 2023: release date, hosts and everything we know

The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 is here to remind us of the strength of the human spirit to overcome challenges. So have your tissues ready once more for the annual celebration of our nation’s unsung heroes.

Here's everything you need to know about the event...

The annual star-studded event will be held once again at London's Grosvenor House Hotel. It will air in the UK only on Thursday, October 12 at 8 pm on ITV1.

Pride of Britain Awards 2023: Who are the hosts?

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo present the glittering event, held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of people from all walks of life.

"Pride of Britain is a magical atmosphere full of kindness, with over 1,000 people attending the event in this great room at The Grosvenor House Hotel year after year to support these unsung heroes, who give you strength and a sense you should stand up and be counted," says Carol.

"I've hosted since it started in 1999 which, with all the different elements, was quite a lot for one person to do. I was nagging for a co-host and now I’ve got the lovely Ashley Banjo, who I admire very much.

"Ashley’s an absolute grafter who’s always had this great sense of responsibility for his family - not only his blood family but also his Diversity dance family - and he's not afraid to fight for a cause either. Diversity are in rehearsals for their next tour, so I’m pleased Ashley has time to do it. If I had any nifty dance moves, I'd certainly be showing them off on the night!"

Carol was delighted when Diversity star Ashley Banjo joined as co-host last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Pride of Britain Awards 2023: What do we know about this year's nominees?

Pride of Britain honors those individuals who make us proud to be British. From courageous children who’ve battled against the odds to emergency workers who’ve gone beyond the call of duty, as well as inspirational fundraisers and those working in their local communities to make the world a better place. But Carol is sworn to secrecy about this year's nominees...

"I'm not allowed to say anything but, as always, there are some incredible people," she teases. "I’m on the judging panel, too, and it’s horrible having to choose between different acts of bravery. Many of our judges were in tears hearing these people’s stories. I know I’ll get emotional on the night!

"When you hear about things like the cost of living crisis, we need that reminder. All those who win these awards, whether they're fundraisers or have suffered in some way, it's always about someone else for them. Pride of Britain celebrates all the things that are good in life.'

Pride of Britain Awards 2023: What stars will be there on the night?

More than 150 of our biggest stars and public figures will come together to celebrate the nation’s unsung heroes.

These include HRH The Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Ant and Dec, Dame Shirley Bassey, David Beckham, Lulu, Anthony Joshua, England’s footballing Lionesses, Rylan, Alison Hammond, Michael Sheen, James Arthur, Sir Trevor McDonald, Ben Shephard, Aitch, Holly Willoughby, Jay Blades, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Amir Khan, Beverley Knight, Calum Scott, James Arthur, Dame Kelly Holmes, Emeli Sandé, Fleur East, Jordan North, Judi Love, Kate Garraway, Katherine Ryan and Susanna Reid, as well as stars from Strictly Come Dancing 2023, EastEnders and Coronation Street, Olympic champions, award-winning actors and many, many more.

Ant and Dec are among the stars honouring the great and the good. (Image credit: ITV)

"I’m not a typical part of ‘celebville’; the people who inspire me in life are the kinds of people who win these awards, so I’ll always be impressed by a ‘celebrity’ giving an award who’s accomplished a lot themselves," says Carol.

"Once these stars have met their award recipient, they’ll often go on to having a deeper relationship with the charity or the people. I always remember our children of courage; knowing these inspirational youngsters will likely die very young, really stays with you."

For the eighth year running, TSB is supporting the Pride of Britain Awards and is a proud sponsor of the TSB Community Hero Award, which celebrates local people making an outstanding contribution to their community.

"A number of our winners over the years have been women in their Sixties and older, who’ve fought the good fight, challenging bad behavior in their communities by becoming this motherly figure with everyone respecting them," says Carol. "I’m nearly 63 and there have been lots of changes in my life in the time I’ve hosted Pride of Britain. But we’ve also seen massive changes in society - a lot of them for the better.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 is on Thursday, October 12 at 8pm on ITV1.