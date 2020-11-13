Professor T: Everything you need to know ITV’s new crime drama starring Ben Miller

Filming is underway for new six-part ITV drama Professor T, starring celebrated British comedy actor Ben Miller as the eponymous anti-hero, a gruff genius who gets talked into helping Cambridge detectives investigate complex, local crimes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, production and major plot points.

Filming of Professor T

Professor T is based on a popular Belgian TV series of the same name. However, we can reveal the UK version will differ somewhat for a uniquely British feel.

The series is currently being filmed in Belgium, using Covid-secure methods for the cast and crew. More filming is also scheduled to take place in Cambridge at a later date.

“Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University." ITV Press

Professor T story set up

Each of the six episodes will consist of standalone crimes of the week. The main characters’ complex relationships and personal problems, however, will provide a running thread throughout the series.

Yet, while there are dark elements to the drama, comedy comes in the form of light-hearted fantasy sequences.

“Professor T’s relationship with the world often leads him to daydreams and fantasies about the people around him, and the viewer is privy to these wonderful and quirky sequences.” ITV Press

Episode 1 spoilers released by ITV Press:



“In the opening episode, our protagonist finds himself unwillingly caught up acting as an advisor to the police; his interest in crime is purely academic.

“Diana Tyson (guest star Elizabeth Kate Back) was violently attacked on the university campus where Professor T has tenure. DI Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) suspects that the assault is very similar to one that occurred years beforehand, and, having been a previous student of Professor T’s, she thinks he can help.”

Who’s who in Professor T

Professor Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller)

A top criminology teacher, the eccentric Professor T finds himself on the right side of the law when he’s paid a visit by former pupil, DI Lisa Donckers. Lisa ropes Professor T into helping Cambridge police investigate an attack on the university campus. The Professor is outstanding in his field, but often finds himself sidetracked by personal problems, including OCD, flights of fancy and his forthright mother, Adelaide.

In real life Ben Miller was a student at Cambridge and half-way through a PhD in Physics when he decided to quit academia for a career in comedy.

“Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets. You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it.” Ben Miller

Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi)

DI Lisa Donckers recruits her former mentor, Professor T, into helping solve a complex crime which may be connected to a case from years previously.

Before landing this leading role in ITV’s Professor T Emma Naomi’s only other mainstream TV role was as Ann in 2019’s The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Adelaide (Frances de la Tour)

Professor T’s mother Adelaide is a force of nature, who doesn’t suffer fools - or her intellectual son!

Comedy legend Frances de la Tour became a household name when she played romantic Ruth in Rising Damp (1974 - 1978). A celebrated stage actor she’s also starred in Flickers, Cold Lazarus, Outlander, Vanity Fair, Love Actually and the Harry Potter franchise, as Madame Olympe Maxime.

Barney White



Barney White stars as Lisa's partner in crime-solving and has starred in The Musketeers, Taboo and Holby City.

Juliet Aubrey



Juliet Aubrey has a past connection with Ben Miller. The pair worked together on ITV’s sci-fi series Primeval from 2007 until 2011. She’s also starred in Five Daughters, Silent Witness and The White Queen.

Andy Gathergood



Andy Gathergood is known for Hatfields & McCoys, The Great Fire and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Sarah Woodward



Sarah Woodward has starred in The Case-book of Sherlock Holmes’ The Creeping Man, The Politician's Husband and Sitting in Limbo.

Ben Onwukwe



Ben Onwukwe is probably best known for playing Stuart 'Recall' McKenzie in London’s Burning. He’s also starred in The Bill, Coronation Street and Marcella.

While a transmission date for Professor T has yet to be announced by ITV, our TV experts predict it will air in the UK in Spring 2021.

Want to know more?

The original Belgium series is currently available to watch on Channel 4’s online platform, All 4.

ITV’s Professor T is directed by Belgian director, Dries Vos and produced by Robin Kerremans and Dimitri Verbeek. It is executive produced by Walter Iuzzolino and Jo McGrath from Eagle Eye Drama — a newly formed production company, launched by the team behind global drama brand Walter Presents.



“Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma. It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.” Walter Iuzzolino

