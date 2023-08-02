Queens That Changed the World: release date, episode guide, featured queens and everything you need to know

Queens That Changed the World opens with an examination of Elizabeth I.

Over the centuries iconic women have ascended to power, built empires, and ruled kingdoms, often surpassing their male counterparts. Now Channel 4's new six-part documentary series, Queens That Changed the World, puts six powerful queens — trailblazer Elizabeth I, Anne, the first Queen of Great Britain, formidable queen Victoria, rebel queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, Egyptian pharaoh Hatshepsut, and legendary queen Boudica — under the spotlight, exploring what made them exceptional sovereigns.

Here’s our guide to Queens That Changed the World…

The opening episode of Queens That Changed the World season 1 airs on Channel 4 on Saturday 5 August 2022 at 7.15pm, with the five following episodes showing weekly at the same time. All episodes will be available on channel4.com after episode one airs on TV.

Queens That Changed the World premise

Each episode focuses on one monarch and brings her story to life with the use of actors, recreations, on location filming, and contributions from historians, psychologists and experts from the world of art, who examine the facts, physical evidence and contemporary art work associated with the featured queen of the week. The series is narrated by Foundation star Leah Harvey.

C4 Press: “In this series we discover what drove these women, how they asserted their authority, and reveal the times when, sometimes, being a woman had its advantages. Combining archive, location shooting, talking heads and stylised recreations, we trace the rise to power of each queen and investigate their reign. With analysis from historians, academics and psychologists, we will pick apart the challenges they faced and discover each monarch’s unique approach to power while understanding wider themes such as women’s changing position in society and what it meant to be the ‘fairer sex.’”

Episode guide

Queens That Changed the World episode 1

The Virgin Queen: Elizabeth I

Elizabeth I is in the spotlight for the opening episode of this arresting new series examining the life and times of iconic queens.

Ascending to power in 1558 after the death of her half-sister, Mary, young Elizabeth privately vowed to never marry, but the canny monarch played the game and appeared single and ready to mingle, counting the King of Spain, Phillip II, Charles Archduke of Austria, and Eric XIV, King of Sweden among her suitors

Elizabeth I was crowned queen in 1559. (Image credit: Woodcut Media. )

Later in life, she proudly promoted her image as the Virgin Queen, and concentrated instead on establishing the English empire on the world stage. Not afraid to break the rules, in 1577 she sent Francis Drake on a secret mission to raid Spanish ships of their riches from the New World.

By 1588 she had cemented her place in history by defending England against a Spanish Armada attack, headed up by her former beau, Phillip II. Not bad for someone who was declared illegitimate at two-years-old after her father Henry VIII had her mother Anne Boleyn beheaded…

"As a female ruler she had to work so much harder than a man," says historian Tracy Borman. "Yet, Elizabeth emerged as one of the greatest monarchs that Britain had ever seen."

Queens That Changed the World episode 1 contributors: Historian and author Dr Tracy Borman, historian Dr Elena Woodacre, psychologist Honey Langcaster-James, historian Montaz Marché, cultural historian Dr Katrina Marchant, historian and author Dr Estelle Paranque, art historian Madeleine Pelling, and historian Dr Onyeka Nubia.

Episode 2

The Forgotten Queen: Anne

Queen Anne became the first Queen of Great Britain after bringing about the union of England and Scotland.

More episode information to come. Please check back for updates.

Queens That Changed the World episode 2 contributors: Historian and author Dr Tracy Borman, historian Dr Elena Woodacre, psychologist Honey Langcaster-James, cultural historian Dr Katrina Marchant, art historian Madeleine Pelling, historian Dr Onyeka Nubia, author Mina Moriarty, historian Alice Loxton, and historian and author Rebecca Rideal.

Queen Anne came to the throne in 1702. (Image credit: Woodcut Media)

Episode 3

The Queen of Empire: Victoria

Victoria reigned in a time that saw huge change. The first Queen to be amongst her public, she led the way for modern royals.

More episode information to follow.

Episode 4

The Queen who would be King: Hatshepsut

Hatshepsut, the female King, developed trade, oversaw pioneering architecture and brought wealth and artistry to Ancient Egypt.

More episode information to follow.

Queens That Changed the World season 1 — episode 5

The Rebel Queen: Eleanor of Aquitaine

Eleanor was the first and only woman to be both Queen of France and England, becoming the most powerful woman in western Europe.

More episode information to follow.

Episode 6

The Warrior Queen: Boudica

Boudica and her army razed Roman cities to the ground. Despite eventually being defeated, her image and legacy live on.

More episode information to follow

Is there a trailer for Queens That Changes the World?

Unfortunately there isn't a trailer for Queen That Changed the World, but if anything changes we will update this space.

Additional information

Queens That Changed the World is produced by Woodcut Media and distributed worldwide by Abacus Media Rights.

Angie Cox (George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, Paranormal Captured, Murdered at First Sight, The Murder of Meredith) is the series producer.

Kate Beal and Tom Adams are executive producers for Woodcut Media.

Channel 4’s senior acquisitions manager, Polly Scates said: “It’s refreshing to see the stories of these women placed at the forefront and I’m excited for a light to be shone on their incredible impact on history.

“The women featured in this fascinating docu-series were the disruptors of the day — all standing out as towering figures in history and achieving incredible notoriety for their achievements and never shunning away from adversity in what was a male dominated era.”

Managing director at Abacus Media Rights, Jonathan Ford, said: “Woodcut Media have created a highly engaging documentary series which will resonate around the world. Many women leaders have played a ground-breaking role in global history and this takes a deep dive into some who made a massive difference to the way their countries evolved across time.”