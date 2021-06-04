‘Rolling In It’ — Stephen Mulhern returns with new celebrity stars!

Rolling In It sees Stephen Mulhern back with some new celebrity friends.

Stephen Mulhern’s popular game show Rolling In It is returning this Summer with a new series.

Rolling In It debuted on ITV last August and was an instant Saturday night hit.

Each episode sees three members of the public paired with a celebrity. During the game they must roll a giant coin towards different slots for cash. But if the coin goes down the ‘Bankrupt’ slot they may lose everything.

During the game contestants also have the opportunity to steal each other’s money. And with the potential to win a whopping £45,000 Rolling In It gets intense - and the celebrities get competitive!

When will Series 2 of Rolling In It air?

ITV announced earlier this year that Rolling In It was being recommissioned for a second series. Filming has taken place and it’s due to air on ITV later this Summer. There are currently no plans for the gameshow to be aired in the US.

Excited about filming Series 2 Stephen, 44, recently posted this picture on Twitter...

Roll camera!! Happy to be back filming this today ✨🎥@RollingInItITV @ITV pic.twitter.com/rygXzW4kdIMay 27, 2021 See more

It remains to be seen if Rolling In It retains its Saturday evening slot on ITV, but the signs look promising.

Which stars have signed up for Rolling In It Series 2?

ITV are keeping the identities of Rolling In It Series 2 stars under wraps for now. But with household names including Jennie McAlpine, Jimmy Carr, Joel Dommett, Chris Kamara, Gemma Collins, Joe Swash and Fleur East appearing in Series 1 we can't wait for names to be named!

Is there a trailer for Rolling In It?

A trailer for Series 2 currently isn’t available, but this snippet from Series 1 whets the appetite...

What else is there to know about Rolling In It?

Series 1 of Rolling In It was regularly one of the most watched shows of the evening and attracted a peak audience of 4.2 million.

While contestants must answer general knowledge questions during the arcade-style game, luck plays a big part.

As the game progresses, the money values get larger, but so do the penalties. The roll of one final coin determines whether contestants leave empty handed or go home ‘Rolling In It.’

Stephen Mulhern says: “I thoroughly enjoyed making this series and I am delighted that the viewers loved it as much as I did and that we get the chance to do it all again.”