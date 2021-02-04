Sally Lindsay's Posh Sleepover on Channel 5 — release date, premise and everything you need to know

Ex Coronation Street Sally Lindsay toasts the high life in her new series.

Sally Lindsay's Posh Sleepover on Channel 5 sees the former Coronation Street star visiting the homes of the mega rich. She'll be staying over at mansions, townhouses, and exploring how the other half live.

So if you're interested in interior design, and a lot of luxury, this show could be the escapism you need as you settle down in front of the TV. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know...

When is Sally Lindsay's Posh Sleepover on Channel 5?

The first episode of Sally Lindsay's Posh Sleepover airs on Saturday 6th February at 7pm on Channel 5. There's three hour-long episodes in total, which will air weekly.

Here's what's in store for the first episode: "Ex-Corrie actor Sally Lindsay is a long way from Weatherfield as she spends the night in some of the most exclusive addresses in the UK and gets a taste of the owners’ luxury lifestyles. Sally’s first swanky sleepover is in a six-storey London townhouse worth over £30 million, located not far from Buckingham Palace.

"Unsurprisingly, Sally has a lovely time snooping around the posh pad, eating fancy food, shopping and enjoying the company of her ridiculously wealthy hosts, property tycoon Kam and his partner Anya. A tough job, but someone has to do it."

After the first episode is shown it will be available on catch-up service My 5.

WANT MORE UK TV? (Image credit: ExpressVPN) If you're looking to watch the hot new show on British television but aren't actually in the UK, a simple VPN might well take care of that geographical problem for you by routing all your network traffic through Britain. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN. It's plenty affordable, easy to use, and makes it so that you can watch all the things from wherever you may be. Get a free trial of ExpressVPN today!

Who is Sally Lindsay?

Sally Lindsay is most well known for her work on Coronation Street, where she played Shelley Unwin (also Barlow). She starred in the role from 2001–2006 and appeared in 759 episodes. She's also acted in Scott & Bailey, Mount Pleasant, and was a panellist on talk show Loose Women. Plus she's also appeared alongside Sir David Jason in the hit comedy, Still Open All Hours.

What else should we expect from Sally Lindsay's Posh Sleepover?

There's a lot to pack into three episodes, and in her second adventure Sally heads to the Surrey Hills to explore an impressive mansion.

The synopsis for episode two reads: "Sally noses around his 13 bathrooms, as well as the £200,000 cinema room, and gets a taste of the high life — from a helicopter ride to a local vineyard, to a big night in with a private chef. The luxury trip is capped off with a jaunt on the water in a million-pound speedboat."

Sally Lindsay has a fab time in her new Channel 5 series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sally Lindsay's Posh Sleepover begins on Saturday 6th February at 7pm on Channel 5.