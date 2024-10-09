Scamanda: release date and everything we know about the docuseries

From podcast to your TV screen, ABC News is bringing Scamanda to viewers. Based on Apple Podcasts' most shared title of 2023, Scamanda is a new multi-episode docuseries that digs deeper into the story of Amanda Riley.

This is the latest ABC News production that is coming out in 2024. Others include Brats, the documentary about the group of teen actors who starred in many classic 80s movies, and After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, which looked at the cultural phenomenon that was the Baywatch TV show. Both of those documentaries streamed exclusively on Hulu, but Scamanda is going to be a weekly released show on the ABC network, making it easily available for many viewers.

Here's everything you need to know about Scamanda.

Scamanda is set to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, October 16, at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on-demand the next day on Hulu.

Scamanda joins ABC's Wednesday night lineup that includes The Golden Bachelorette and Abbott Elementary season 4.

In order to watch Scamanda live, you must have access to ABC. The network is available through traditional pay-TV providers, can be received by TV antennas and is part of the channel lineup on various live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets) and YouTube TV. As mentioned, you can stream the show on-demand the next day if you have a Hulu subscription.

Scamanda premise

Here is the official synopsis for Scamanda:

"Scamanda, the new docuseries based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda's own words may prove to be her downfall."

Scamanda subjects

ABC News touts new and exclusive interviews that make up the Scamanda docuseries from police, an IRS investigator, a neuropsychologist and former friends of Amanda Riley. The documentary also touts that it has communications between Riley and podcast host Charlie Webster, exclusive access to archival assets, material collected by Mosciatello during her investigation and more.

Scamanda trailer

Watch the trailer for Scamanda right here: