Secret France with Dick and Angel: release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know

Dick and Angel’s Secret France is a new C4 travelogue that will see the couple leaving their chateau behind as they jump in their trusty 1950s Renault 4CV and head to Provence’s vibrant capital, Marseille, before exploring historic Gascony and the volcanic region of the Auvergne.

Along the way, they will uncover hidden gems and seek out unusual crafts and fabulous vintage finds.

Since buying a dilapidated 45-bedroom French property in 2015, the couple has poured heart and soul into transforming the 19th-century castle into their ‘forever home’, allowing cameras to capture their DIY exploits over nine series of C4’s Escape to the Chateau.

"We’re doers!" says Angel, 46, as Dick, 64, chimes in: "We don’t want to stop – never mind retire! – what we want to do is show people the hidden beauty of France! We’ve been exploring France since we moved here and love picking places that aren’t obvious, where few tourists go – now it’s time to share them,"

Dick and Angel’s Secret France is a three-part series that starts on Sunday, June 2 on Channel 4 at 8.00 pm.

Episodes will then air weekly in the same slot and will also be available on streaming site channel4.com.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Dick and Angel’s Secret France premise

Dick and Angel's Secret France will take viewers beyond the gates of the couple's famous chateau as they go on the trip of a lifetime to discover some of France's hidden treasures.

The official Channel 4 synopsis reads: "During their time at the Chateau, the pair have discovered a lesser-seen side of France and the forthcoming series will follow them as they go off the beaten track to explore areas of the country few tourists visit. Dick and Angel will turn their attentions to new projects and new adventures, firstly unlocking the secrets of beautiful France in this brand new travel series".

Speaking of their new adventure, Dick told us: "We’ve been exploring France as a family for years and thought it was time to share our adventures. Hopefully, it’ll encourage people watching to do the same."

"I love to find the unexpected, it’s my thing," adds Angel. "I don’t want to sit in a corner cafe where everyone else is, I want to find hidden cocktail bars that you need a code to get in. You won’t see them as you walk down a street but that’s the point. Ask around and those that know, know!"

Dick and Angel’s Secret France episode guide

Dick and Angel talk us through the three episodes of the series...

Epsiode one

In the first episode, Dick and Angel head to Provence, once home to their culinary hero, Julia Child. Dick and Angel are quickly immersed in the hustle and bustle of Marseille's spice market and enchanted by France's oldest hardware shop. As night falls, Angel surprises Dick with a visit to a hidden bar with a surprising secret entrance. "My son, Arthur, and I love Julia Child," shares Dick. "So I tried to do some of the things she did, like cooking Angel her first bouillabaisse [French fish soup] using fish from Julia’s local market."

Episode two

"In the second episode, Gascony, we discover Armagnac, France’s oldest brandy – which can’t be rushed!" says Angel. "We’re invited to their annual grape harvest where, boy, do they know how to party! Amidst the grape-picking, they’re singing French songs and passing Armagnac bottles around until they fall off benches. It’s very funny."

Episode three

"And in the third episode, the Auvergne, we knew that metalwork and cutlery was important to the area, but we didn’t know they could be works of art", reveals Dick. "We make the most beautiful pocket knives out of a fossilised mammoth tooth."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Dick and Angel’s Secret France interview

We’ve missed you since Escape to the Chateau ended in 2022! How is life now at the castle?

Dick: "Wonderful! Spring has sprung and our events business is booming, with lots of weddings happening at the chateau."

Angel: "The children, [11-year-old] Arthur and [10-year-old] Dorothy, are doing well and my mum and dad still live here and are always going on holidays! Plus, there’s the Olympics in Paris this summer – we’re surprising the children with tickets to see the diving – so that’s exciting. Life is good!"

And, dare we ask, is the chateau now fully renovated?

Dick: "It’s more done than it was! It’s comfortable but there will always be things to do.

Angel: "Dick’s spent more time in his walled garden and I’m always thinking up projects I want to do. We’ve still got the outbuildings to restore – one day!"

So where’s your opening port of call in your new show?

Dick: "Marseille, which is often overlooked by tourists. I first went 40 years ago [while serving in the British Army], but I’ve never been with Angel, so it was wonderful to explore its fantastic history through her eyes."

Angel: "It’s a real melting pot of cultures. One thing we miss about Britain is its different cuisines – rural France doesn’t have that – but in Marseille, there are wonderful spice markets where Middle Eastern and African influences meet. I felt like I was in a souk at times!"

What other discoveries do you make?

Dick: "We find France’s oldest hardware store, where we can’t resist a bit of shopping…"

Angel: "Oh, you must check it out. It’s like a candy store of soap, with a whole wall of brooms and brushes – it’s magnificent!"

Dick: "I got sucked in by the tools. The hardest thing was remembering we were filming and had to move on!"

We hear, Angel, that you surprise Dick with a visit to a hidden bar…

Angel: "It’s so fun…"

Dick: "She basically took me to a souvenir shop and led me through a wardrobe door that had a speakeasy behind it! The barman made us some amazing cocktails with Picon [an orange aperitif], which we didn’t realise is from Marseille. That’s the adventure! Those cocktails were strong. Luckily, the walk home that night was downhill!

We love the sound of all of these hidden gems! Would you uncover more secrets with a second series please?!

Dick: "Ah, thank you! I’m sure we’d do more, we’re just getting the balance right. We stopped doing the Chateau series as the kids are growing up fast and we didn’t want life to be about TV cameras for them, but we have lovely fans who like updates on our lives so we’ll keep giving glimpses."

Angel: "And we’re coming back to Britain later this year to do a ‘Forever Home’ tour, sharing our stories on stage [it’s due to begin on 6 October in Angel’s hometown of Southend-on-Sea]. We’ve had an amazing 18 months taking the children on tour around America and Australia – in our wildest dreams we never imagined doing that! We can’t wait to do it in Britain – we get to hug our audience!"

Is there a trailer for Dick and Angel’s Secret France?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer yet, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.