‘Single Drunk Female' — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
'Single Drunk Female' focuses on a young woman's journey to sobriety.
Single Drunk Female explores the struggles of recovery from alcoholism and trying to resume life after alcohol.
The show focuses on Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia), an alcoholic, who is forced to move back home with her overbearing “smother” Carol (Ally Sheedy) to sober up and rebuild her life.
Despite the constant support and reassurance from her friends, the journey to sobriety isn’t easy as she still must overcome obstacles throughout her everyday life.
Sofia Black-D’Elia has starred in numerous TV shows and films over the years, including Skins, Gossip Girl, Viral and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.
Here’s everything we know about Single Drunk Female…
‘Single Drunk Female’ release date
The series premieres Thursday, Jan, 20 on Freeform and it will be available to stream the next day on Hulu for US audiences.
There’s no confirmed release date yet for the UK, but the show is set to debut on Disney Plus in Australia on Wednesday, Jan. 26, so we can expect this series to come to the UK, as well as other countries, later in the year.
‘Single Drunk Female’ cast
Starring alongside Sofia are Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club) as Sam’s mother Carol, Rebecca Henderson (Manhunt) as Olivia, Sasha Compère (Uncorked) as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington (Loserville) as Felicia, Garrick Bernard (Foxes) as James, Jojo Brown (Billions) as Mindy, Madeline Wise (Lapsis) as Stephanie, and Madison Shepard (The Circle) as Gail.
‘Single Drunk Female’ plot
The plot of the show is: “After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place.
“Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.”
Is there a trailer?
You can watch the trailer here where Samantha is finding it “hard to be a person” as she works towards sobriety...
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
