‘Single Drunk Female' — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Single Drunk Female explores the struggles of recovery from alcoholism and trying to resume life after alcohol.

The show focuses on Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia), an alcoholic, who is forced to move back home with her overbearing “smother” Carol (Ally Sheedy) to sober up and rebuild her life.

Despite the constant support and reassurance from her friends, the journey to sobriety isn’t easy as she still must overcome obstacles throughout her everyday life.

Sofia Black-D’Elia has starred in numerous TV shows and films over the years, including Skins, Gossip Girl, Viral and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Here’s everything we know about Single Drunk Female…

The series premieres Thursday, Jan, 20 on Freeform and it will be available to stream the next day on Hulu for US audiences.

There’s no confirmed release date yet for the UK, but the show is set to debut on Disney Plus in Australia on Wednesday, Jan. 26, so we can expect this series to come to the UK, as well as other countries, later in the year.

Samantha must move in with her mother to try and get her life back on track. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Single Drunk Female’ cast

Starring alongside Sofia are Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club) as Sam’s mother Carol, Rebecca Henderson (Manhunt) as Olivia, Sasha Compère (Uncorked) as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington (Loserville) as Felicia, Garrick Bernard (Foxes) as James, Jojo Brown (Billions) as Mindy, Madeline Wise (Lapsis) as Stephanie, and Madison Shepard (The Circle) as Gail.

The 'Single Drunk Female' cast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Single Drunk Female’ plot

The plot of the show is: “After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place.

“Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.”

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer here where Samantha is finding it “hard to be a person” as she works towards sobriety...