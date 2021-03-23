'Six Minutes to Midnight' — release date, where to watch, and everything you need to know

Six Minutes to Midnight is an upcoming Sky Original period thriller. It has been co-written by Eddie Izzard, Celyn Jones and Andy Goddard, with Goddard also on hand as the director.

Inspired by a real institution, Sky’s upcoming film seeks to reflect on a bizarre anomaly in British history: a German finishing college connected to the Nazi party running in Bexhill-on-Sea.

Here’s everything you need to know about Six Minutes to Midnight!

Six Minutes to Midnight will be available to watch exclusively on Sky Cinema and NOW TV on March 26. The film has previously been released in the US.

Is there a trailer for Six Minutes to Midnight?

Yes! You can watch it below:

What’s the plot?

Six Minutes to Midnight is set in Britain in 1939. It follows Thomas Miller, a teacher who has been employed at Augusta Victoria College.

Augusta Victoria College is a girls’ finishing school for daughters and goddaughters of Nazi elites on the south coast of England. The school is currently under very tight inspection due to the disappearance of Mr Wheatley, Thomas’ predecessor.

Whilst there, German tutor Ilse Keller grows increasingly suspicious of Thomas. After Thomas is framed for murder, the film becomes a race against time for Thomas, who has to uncover Ilse’s real plans for the young girls before it’s too late.

Six Minutes to Midnight Cast

Six Minutes to Midnight has a star-studded cast. The film stars Eddie Izzard as Thomas Miller, Judi Dench as Augusta Victoria College’s governess, Miss Rocholl, and Carla Juri (Blade Runner 2049, Wetlands) as the German tutor Ilse Keller. Jim Broadbent, David Schofield, James D’Arcy and Celyn Jones are also attached to the film.

Andy Goddard described the film as "one of the most exciting things I’ve had to cast", and hopes that viewers will be just as excited to watch the young cast as the famous faces attached to the film.

What is Six Minutes to Midnight based on?

The movie is set in Bexhill-on-Sea, where Eddie Izzard’s family are from and where the star grew up.

On Eddie’s first visit to the Bexhill Museum, the museum curator, Julian Porter, showed Eddie the real school badge for the actual Augusta-Victoria College for girls.

Eddie wanted to shine a light on the existence of the real school which counted the goddaughter of Himmler, one of the senior members of the Nazi party, amongst its pupils.