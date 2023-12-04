Something Undone: release date, cast, plot, trailer, episode guide and everything we know

Something Undone is an intense thriller set in Canada.

Something Undone is a chilling Canadian psychological thriller on ITVX. In a world obsessed with true crime, this drama sees two content creators put their own lives in danger to get to the bottom of a haunting cold case.

The 10-parter stars Madison Walsh and Michael Musi, who also wrote the series, as Jo and Farid who start to dig into the gruesome slaughter of five members of the Chaffey family in the 1980s in the destitute town of Briddus in Canada. But while Farid is getting dangerously close to the truth, Jo, a foley artist who produces the sound to accompany the podcast, is dealing with strange noises in her deceased mother’s house in the wake of her suicide. The Killing star Billy Campbell also stars, playing a mysterious pastor.

“I've been endlessly fascinated by true crime podcasts. They seemed to explode overnight - everyone became obsessed,” says Michael Musi. “As a listener, I wondered, what does the host/investigator feel? How did that whole experience affect her? How did she pack up her things and move on? I needed to know more.

“We wanted to create tension and, hopefully, scares primarily through sound,” adds Madison. “Jo is a foley artist and that's how she takes in the world. As humans, it's perhaps our most paranoid of the senses - if you're at home alone and you hear even a small unknown sound, your brain can quickly go on a journey to some pretty terrifying places.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the thriller series Something Undone…

Something Undone is a 10-part series that launches on ITVX in the UK on Thursday 14 December 2023. All episodes are available then as a box set. The series should arrive on ITV1 some time in 2024.

The Canadian release date is Thursday, December 14 and in the US it was shown at the Southwest Film Festival on March 13, 2023.

Is there a trailer for Something Undone?

Yes a trailer for Something Undone has been released and it's intense. Take a look below...

Something Undone plot

Something Undone focuses on podcasters Farid and Jo. While Farid investigates true crime for the show, Jo is a foley artist who provides the sounds for it.

Farid heads to Briddus in Newfoundland, Canada to investigate the 1980s murder of the Chaffey family but comes up against crooked cops and those determined to keep the past buried, especially as the murders had rumored links to satanism.

Meanwhile, Jo is alone in her dead mother’s country home and is picking up disturbing sounds inside, sending her on a twisted path toward a dark family secret.

Something Undone cast — Michael Musi as Farid

Michael Musi plays Farid, a podcaster determined to solve a cold-case murder. He’s been in Kim’s Convenience, Take Note, Shelved, Blink Twice and Odd Squad.

Madison Walsh as Jo

Madison Walsh plays foley artist Jo, who struggles with her mental health. She’s had roles in Hudson & Rex, Dark Nature, Don’t Say Its Name and Mrs America.

Billy Campbell as Pastor Cape

Billy Campbell plays the enigmatic Pastor Cape. He’s starred in Dynasty, Crime Story, Tales of the City, The O.C., The Killing, Cardinal and Helix. He also voices the Star Trek character Thadiun Okona.

Who else is starring in Something Undone?

Something Undone also stars Amanda Brugel, Kyra Harper, Shawn Doyle, Nicole Power and Maria Vacratsis.

Something Undone episode guide (beware spoliers!)

Here's a brief episode guide to all 10 episodes of Something Undone, which has some spoilers so look away if you need to...

Episode 1

Farid arrives in unwelcoming Briddus to investigate the family murder of the Chaffeys. Jo works on the podcast sounds in her mother’s home but picks up strange noises from inside the house.

Episode 2

Jo discovers disturbing tapes from her mother and believes a mysterious presence is trying to communicate with her. Farid finds an unexpected ally.

Episode 3

Farid continues to ask unwanted questions about the Chaffey murder.

Episode 4

The pair’s relationship begins to crack under the pressure and Jo is trying to make peace with the ghosts that haunt her.

Episode 5

After getting to the truth, Farid must head back to Jo.

Episode 6

After a terrifying revelation, Jo comes face to face with her demons and Farid decides to put his love for Jo before his career and the drive for justice.

Episode 7

Six months later, Jo and Farid escape to an island retreat to rebuild their relationship.

Episode 8

On the island, Farid recognizes that the case of a local missing woman has repercussions on their futures.

Episode 9

Farid has to ask some difficult questions to the local pastor and Jo struggles with her mental health.

Episode 10

Jo and Farid find themselves in imminent danger as the killer has them right where they want them.