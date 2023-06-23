Spent: cast, plot and everything we know

In new BBC Two comedy Spent, Michelle de Swarte plays a washed-up catwalk model trying to adapt to a life of poverty. She knows the modelling world very well too as Michelle was scouted by a modelling agency at 19, and now she’s put her memories of her successful modelling career to good use by creating this new show. She also stars in it too, playing Mia, a former catwalk model who is now unemployed, broke and homeless.

"To have my first commission as a writer for the BBC seems like some sort of fever dream," she says. "The shows I watched growing up are like landmarks in my memory, so to be able to share a space with those shows in someone else's mind is more than I ever thought possible!"

Here’s everything you need to know about the six-part series Spent on BBC2…

As six-parter Spent has only just been announced by the BBC there's no release date for BBC2 or BBCiPlayer. We expect it late 2023 or early 2024 but will update as soon as we hear.

Spent plot

Spent follows Mia, a former catwalk model who is now on the run. Mia is used to the finer things in life but at nearly 40 her career is over, she’s skint and she’s resorted to sofa surfing. We’re told that, "she may have a high falutin’ attitude and a world class skincare regime but Mia’s now living on the breadline".

Spent cast — Michelle de Swarte as Mia

Spent writer Michelle stars as the washed-up model Mia. She had a hugely successful modelling career herself, having modelled for Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and Cartier. She then turned to comedy and has appeared on numerous shows including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Live at the Apollo, Comedy Lab and The Last Leg. Michelle appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2009 and last year she starred in the Sky Atlantic/HBO comedy horror series The Baby. She also played Bev in The Duchess.

Michelle de Swarte as mum Natasha in The Baby. (Image credit: Sky)

Michelle de Swarte in her days as a catwalk model. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Spent?

Spent also features Delroy Brown (Scott & Bailey), Amanda Wilkin (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls), Alaa Habib (The Power) and newcomer Levi Brown.

Is there a Spent trailer?

There's no trailer for Spent just yet, but if the BBC release one we’ll update you on here.