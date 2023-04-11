Springtime on the Farm season 6: release date, animals, presenters and all we know

Springtime on the Farm season 6 sees presenters Adam Henson, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson all return to Cannon Hall Farm to celebrate farmers during their busiest season.

The new series features royal visits, famous faces helping out on the farm and an exciting new campaign to help the nation support farmers after the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis.

The hit Channel 5 show has also been extended from its usual one-week run to two, with Helen again helping Jules Hudson and farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson deliver lambs, piglets and goat kids at the main hub, Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

And Helen teased what's to come for the popular series: "Get ready for lambs, lambs and more lambs!"

Here's everything we know about Springtime on the Farm season 6...

Springtime on the Farm season 6 begins on Tuesday, April 11 at 8pm on Channel 5. Episodes will then continue to air Tuesday-Friday for two weeks.

What happens in Springtime on the Farm season 6?

Ewe better prepare to banish the winter blues as Springtime on the Farm welcomes the joys of spring in the great British countryside. And what goes hand in hand with springtime happiness? An abundance of baby farm animals of course!

Cannon Hall Farm is hoping for a record number of births this year, including 500 lambs, 150 piglets, 120 goat kids, 12 chicks, 6 calves, 6 crias (baby alpacas), 3 foals, 1 donkey foal and hopefully, a litter of puppies from Pip the sheepdog!

Talking to What To Watch, Helen teased what's to come for the new series: "We’ll show new arrivals from all around the country, with Adam Henson reporting on his next generation of rare breed animals from his own farm [Cotswold Farm Park]. And JB Gill is out and about, helping at various UK farms — drilling spring crops and tending vineyards. We’re all busy!"

Adam Henson reveals all on his rare breed animals from his own farm, Cotswold Farm Park. (Image credit: Channel 5)

As well as shining a light on hardworking farmers throughout the season, the various episodes will be documenting all of the farm antics — from a donkey foal taking on the task of halter training, to a Highland Bull getting his spring manicure. We'll also see Yorkshire Vet Rohin Aojula attend a life-or-death emergency as a pygmy goat struggles to give birth.

Meanwhile, farmers Rob and Dave get a special invitation to film at Princess Anne's home and Farm, Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Helen revealed: "It’s testament to the trust people have in our show — you don’t get access like that by accident. Rob and Dave have exclusive access to HRH’s farm and meet some of her rare breed animals, including some Suffolk Punch horses which are now rarer than the Giant Panda!"

Springtime on the Farm season 6 presenters

Helen will be swapping her dancing shoes for a pair of wellies as she returns to host Springtime on the Farm following her Strictly Come Dancing 2022 success.

She shared her delight on returning to the farm, telling us that: "The success of last year’s fifth series proved there’s an appetite for it. Not many live the lifestyle of a farmer and people are fascinated by what’s involved. For me, it’s a privilege to shine a light on hardworking British farmers and share their stories."

Also joining her once again are Jules Hudson, Adam Henson and farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson.

Helen Skelton is back on the farm. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for Springtime on the Farm season 6 but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.