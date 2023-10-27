Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 — cast and everything we know so far

Now that Netflix has rescued Star Trek: Prodigy from being cancelled, it's time to start thinking about Star Trek: Prodigy season 2. The series was created with younger fans in mind and follows a band of young aliens.

After being abruptly cancelled at Paramount Plus, Star Trek fans rallied around the animated series, which had already been in production on its second season. Trekkies raised money to fly a plane over various studios, hoping another streamer would give the show a second chance.

Star Trek czar Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman thanked fans for their dedication and support. "Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," they said in a joint statement. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

Netflix swooped in and rescued the series, picking up the rights to both the first and second seasons. Now that the show has been removed from the Paramount Plus platform, it will only be available at Netflix.

Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Prodigy season 2.

There's no premiere date available for Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 just yet. We do know that the second season was already in production after being renewed in 2021. It is projected to be available in 2024.

The first season will be available to stream on Netflix later this year.

As soon as we have more information, we'll have it for you right here.

Star Trek: Prodigy plot

We don't know what Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 will be about just yet, but here's the official synopsis of the series:

"A motley crew of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar; taking control of the ship, they must learn to work together as they make their way towards the Alpha Quadrant."

Star Trek: Prodigy cast

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 features Kate Mulgrew (Voyager) returning to voice a holographic version of Admiral Kathryn Janeway.

The complete cast includes:

Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway

Brett Gray (On My Block) as Dal

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as Gwyndala

Rylee Alazraqui (The Villains of Valley View) as Rok-Tahk

Angus Imrie (The Kid Who Would Be King) as Zero

Jason Mantzoukas (The House) as Jankom Pog

Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as Murf

John Noble (Fringe) as The Diviner

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Drednok

The series features a handful of actors with recurring roles including Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Robert Beltran (Voyager) and Billy Campbell (Once and Again).

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 just yet, but as soon as the trailer drops we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy season 2

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 will only be available on Netflix, which means you'll need a subscription to the streaming platform if you're hoping to watch the show. There are plenty of subscription options to choose from, and you'll find several of those options below: