Tales of the TARDIS: release date, premise and everything we know

Tales of the TARDIS is a six-part series that sees former Doctor Who duos reuniting and is a great dose of nostalgia for fans of all ages.

The sci-fi series has been on our screens since 1963 and we're highly anticipating both the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials and the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023.

But until then, we've got this brand-new spin-off to enjoy which sees a number of classic Doctor Who stars reuniting.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who's showrunner spoke very highly of the series and said: "The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status. And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career — to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!"

Meanwhile, Dan McGolpin, Director of iPlayer and Channels added: "Tales of the TARDIS will sit within The Whoniverse and features brand new and incredibly moving scenes with well-loved characters; it will be a fantastic starting point for a new generation to discover some of the most classic episodes and a joyous way for longstanding fans to catch up with old friends."

Here's everything you need to know about Tales of the TARDIS...

The spin-off series is a BBC iPlayer exclusive, with all six episodes dropping on Wednesday, November 1.

It will launch at the same time as an "extensive back catalogue" of Doctor Who, which will feature over 800 episodes.

Currently we do not know if Tales of the TARDIS will launch in the US, but we will keep you updated.

Tales of the TARDIS premise

A post shared by Russell T Davies (@russelltdavies63) A photo posted by on

In the series, we see Doctor Who legends reprising their iconic roles to reflect on their past adventures, as well as discovering something new along the way. So not only is it nostalgic, but it will also offer further insight into their stories.

The BBC has also teased that there will be brand new scenes woven together with classic episodes, creating a feature-length omnibus.

Which duos are returning in Tales of the TARDIS?

Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred return for the series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below are the actors who are reprising their roles for the spin-off series, and which characters they played.

Maureen O’Brien (Vicki Pallister) and Peter Purves (Steven Taylor)

Frazer Hines (Jamie McCrimmon) and Wendy Padbury (Zoe Heriot)

Katy Manning (Jo Grant) and Daniel Anthony (Clyde Langer)

Peter Davison (Fifth Doctor) and Janet Fielding (Tegan Jovanka)

Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor) and Nicola Bryant (Peri Brown)

Sylvester McCoy (Seventh Doctor) and Sophie Aldred (Ace)

Is there a trailer?

No, we currently don't have any trailers for Tales of the TARDIS so you'll just have to tune in to see what's in store!