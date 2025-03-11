Temptation Island: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

The popular reality show has a new home.

Brion Whitley and Shante Glover smiling in Temptation Island on Netflix
Brion Whitley and Shante Glover on Temptation Island (Image credit: Netflix)

Over the years, love and reality TV have paired together like peanut butter and jelly, and this relationship continues with Netflix’s rendition of Temptation Island. The series is not exactly new as it used to be a USA Network original. However, it’s found a new home on Netflix, and the streaming giant looks to continue on the legacy of the series.

For those who aren’t as familiar with Temptation Island, it follows couples who are experiencing relationship problems and entertaining the idea of breaking up. To test their resolve to be with each other, several singles are brought on to interact with the couples, tempting them with new romance.

So what else can you expect with Netflix’s Temptation Island? Read on to find out more.

Temptation Island release date

The new Temptation Island premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 12. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers. If you are interested in watching the first five seasons of USA Network’s Temptation Island, you can stream them on Peacock in the US and Discovery Plus in the UK.

Temptation Island cast

Mark L. Walberg smiling on Temptation Island in Netflix

Mark L. Walberg on Temptation Island (Image credit: Netflix)

Temptation Island might be on a new platform, but Mark L. Walberg is again picking up hosting duties for the show. He’s also previously hosted other programs like Antiques Roadshow and Russian Roulette.

But what would the show be without the couples and singles to tempt them? Here are those joining the season.

The couples

  • Shanté and Brion
  • Ashley and Grant
  • Alexa and Lino
  • Tayler and Tyler

The singles

  • Case
  • Chris
  • Cody
  • Dan
  • Danny
  • Erik
  • Giovanni
  • Hashim
  • Logan
  • Max
  • Quentin
  • Yamen
  • Alex
  • Amiah
  • Courtney
  • Kay
  • Melissa
  • Mia
  • Natalie
  • Nikki
  • Olivia Rae
  • Olivia S.
  • Reba
  • Reilly

You can head over to Netflix’s Tudum to get more information on the couples and singles.

Temptation Island premise

Here is a brief synopsis of the series:

“In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.”

Temptation Island trailer

Check out this exciting new trailer for Temptation Island.

Temptation Island | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Temptation Island | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

