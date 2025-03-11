Temptation Island: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Over the years, love and reality TV have paired together like peanut butter and jelly, and this relationship continues with Netflix’s rendition of Temptation Island. The series is not exactly new as it used to be a USA Network original. However, it’s found a new home on Netflix, and the streaming giant looks to continue on the legacy of the series.

For those who aren’t as familiar with Temptation Island, it follows couples who are experiencing relationship problems and entertaining the idea of breaking up. To test their resolve to be with each other, several singles are brought on to interact with the couples, tempting them with new romance.

So what else can you expect with Netflix’s Temptation Island? Read on to find out more.

The new Temptation Island premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 12. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers . If you are interested in watching the first five seasons of USA Network’s Temptation Island, you can stream them on Peacock in the US and Discovery Plus in the UK.

Temptation Island cast

Mark L. Walberg on Temptation Island (Image credit: Netflix)

Temptation Island might be on a new platform, but Mark L. Walberg is again picking up hosting duties for the show. He’s also previously hosted other programs like Antiques Roadshow and Russian Roulette.

But what would the show be without the couples and singles to tempt them? Here are those joining the season.

The couples

Shanté and Brion

Ashley and Grant

Alexa and Lino

Tayler and Tyler

The singles

Case

Chris

Cody

Dan

Danny

Erik

Giovanni

Hashim

Logan

Max

Quentin

Yamen

Alex

Amiah

Courtney

Kay

Melissa

Mia

Natalie

Nikki

Olivia Rae

Olivia S.

Reba

Reilly

You can head over to Netflix’s Tudum to get more information on the couples and singles.

Temptation Island premise

Here is a brief synopsis of the series:

“In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.”

Temptation Island trailer

Check out this exciting new trailer for Temptation Island.