The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox — release date, trailer and everything we know about the documentary

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox overcame a seemingly insurmountable deficit, rallying after losing three games to the New York Yankees in the playoffs to secure their sport in the World Series, where they would go on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals and break an 86-year-old curse. The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox explores the history of this storied achievement that lives on in the annals of Red Sox lore.

The Netflix documentary features interviews with players who were part of that magical season to provide insight not only about the games themselves, but what was going on behind the scenes.

"This series is not just about the 2004 ALCS," said director and executive producer Colin Barnicle. "That's the ending. As fans, we know what happened. I want them to know how it happened — how an organization changed with new ownership, how the team was built from the front office and how the clubhouse came together. It's not a straight line from 86 years of losing to champions. Sometimes, it's funny. Sometimes, it's heart wrenching. There were considerable bumps along the way. But how those trials and tribulations defined the decision making and the chemistry of the team is how they were able to come back from three games down in the ALCS. It didn't start with Game Four of the ALCS."

Here's everything we know about The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox.

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox features three hour-long episodes that will be released on October 23.

As a Netflix original documentary, The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox will only be available on the streaming platform. If you want to check out the current season you must be a Netflix subscriber. Take a look at some of the subscription options available below:

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox premise

Here is the official synopsis of The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox from Netflix:

"The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox revisits one of the greatest comebacks in sports history when the Boston Red Sox overcame a 3-0 series deficit to defeat their archrivals the New York Yankees, en route to winning their first World Series title in 86 years and breaking the infamous 'Curse of the Bambino.' Premiering October 23, 2024, this definitive three-part documentary series celebrates the 20th anniversary of the team's groundbreaking postseason run with new, exclusive interviews featuring key players and figures including: Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, Terry Francona & Theo Epstein, among many others."

Who appears in The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox?

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox features interviews with players, managers, front office staff and more. Some of the noteworthy and familiar faces that will be featured include Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Johnny Damon and Kevin Millar, along with former Boston manager Terry Francona and general manager Theo Epstein. Curt Schilling and longtime Yankees' skipper Joe Torre ae among many others to appear in the trailer.

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox trailer

Take a look at the trailer for The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox below.