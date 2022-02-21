'The Fame Game': everything we know about the Netflix thriller series

The Fame Game is a brand new eight-part thriller heading to Netflix in February and is directed by Bollywood filmmakers Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.

The new series will follow the life of a fictional Bollywood superstar, Anamika Anand, and the subsequent investigation after she mysteriously disappears without a trace.

It's a race against time to find out what's happened to Anamika, as we navigate the exciting and often complicated world that fame brings.

Here's everything we know so far...

Netflix's The Fame Game will release globally on Friday, February 25. All eight episodes will be available at the same time, so it's perfect if you want something to binge watch!

What is the plot?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "When India’s most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless façade of her life and family, revealing painful truths."

The thriller will deep dive into central character Anamika Anand, her life, family, co-stars and more as we learn the truth about her relationships and private life before finally uncovering the truth about what happened to her on that fateful day."

'The Fame Game' cast

Madhuri Dixit Nene leads the cast as actress Anamika Anand. Madhuri is much-loved in the Bollywood industry, starring in an impressive 70 films to date. She is best known for her work on Dil to Pagal Hai, Dedh Ishqiya, and Kalank.

Joining her in the cast is a number of veteran and rising stars in the Indian film industry, including Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Rajshri Deshpande.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer has been shared and there's been a lot of interest as 14.5 million fans have watched it so far!

In it, we meet Anamika Anand who describes herself as "a mum, a wife, a daughter" and at face value, seems very content with her professional and personal life. However, the trailer soon cuts to 48 hours after her disappearance and it's clear there's more to this than meets the eye...