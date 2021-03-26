'The Great Garden Revolution' on C4 — start date, premise, host and everything you need to know

The Great Garden Revolution is a new Channel 4 factual programme which shows viewers how to prepare their outdoor spaces for the warmer months.

With many of us spending more time at home due to the pandemic, this show aims to transform our gardens into the perfect sanctuary, whatever the shape or size.

Fintan Maguire, co-executive producer and Director of Factual at Rumpus Media, said: “After a year of locking down and staying home we are all more appreciative than ever of our outdoor spaces. So, it’s a great time for a gardening revolution and a new series that is full of practical content that we can all do.

"With a makeover at the heart of each show, our exciting expert line-up will be inspiring us with creative and sustainable ideas for both the beginner and the more experienced gardener.”

Here's everything you need to know...

The Great Garden Revolution doesn't have a confirmed release date yet on Channel 4, but we'll let you know as soon as one is announced! The series is expected to air later this Spring, just in time for better weather.

What is The Great Garden Revolution about?

The programme follows designer Joel Bird, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha and craftsman Bruce Kenneth as they use their expertise to transform different gardens across the UK. Channel 4 has created The Great Garden Revolution in partnership with Ronseal, encouraging viewers to follow a variety of tips, builds and ideas to transform their outdoor spaces straight away, ready to enjoy in the springtime.

Jane Ryder, European Marketing Director at Sherwin Williams, Ronseal said: “Ronseal is always looking for ways to help people get their DIY jobs done easily in a simple, no-fuss fashion. That is why our products do exactly what they say on the tin. We jumped at the chance of working with Channel 4 and Rumpus on this new series as it is another way to help the nation’s gardeners by providing tips and advice within an inspiring programme format."

There will also be celebrity guests taking part in the series, who will show off their own gardens and demonstrate their bespoke hacks for making the most of your garden space.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but watch this space!