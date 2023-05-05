The Greatest Auction: release date, items, interview and everything we know

The Greatest Auction is a brand new series starting on Channel 4 which will see a range of intriguing and special items go under the hammer.

Presenter AJ Odudu, who is currently also hosting The Big Interiors Battle on Channel 4, will be presiding over the exciting bidding as it unfolds in a specially created auction room.

She'll also be chatting to both the sellers to find out the backstories of the items they are parting with, and the buyers, including millionaires, who are hoping to snap them up.

Here we tell you everything you need to know and chat to AJ, 35, to hear what we should be looking out for

The brand new series, The Greatest Auction will air on Tuesday 9 May on Channel 4 at 8 pm. It will be eight parts in total.

What are some of the items going under the hammer?

The range of items up for auction in the first episode includes a few belonging to comedy legend Tommy Cooper, a piece of artwork attributed to Banksy and an extensive collection of memorabilia from punk band, Buzzcocks.

Buzzcocks memorabilia is one of the first collections going under the hammer in The Greatest Auction. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Which items will be featured later in the series of The Greatest Auction

Other items coming up include a pinball machine once owned by Sir Elton John, a Louis Vuitton skateboard and some of Marilyn Monroe's hair.

Some artwork attributed to Banksy gets the auction room very excited. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How high does the bidding go in The Greatest Auction?

The atmosphere is tense and often electric in the auction room as the bidding mounts with some of the items fetching hundreds of thousands of pounds.

What does AJ think sets this series apart from other auction shows on the TV?

"I think we often have a false image that things of value are mainly from the olden days or centuries ago but actually what we’re seeing in this show is all the really cool and quirky items that really capture people’s attention", says AJ. "For example there was one guy who collects trainers. He has a secret stash in his mum’s loft and he queues up for hours to find exclusive ones. Handbags, shoes, even cake and hair, they are everyday things but what is so fascinating is the stories behind them."

AJ will be meeting buyers, sellers, auctioneers and valuers to get the lowdown on the unique items and hear the stories behind them. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What are some of the quirkiest items that are auctioned in The Greatest Auction?

"We had hair belonging to Marilyn Monroe, a Louis Vuitton skateboard, a jar of pickled pig foetuses. There was an amazing guy called Isaac who brought in a human skeleton which he called Mr Bones. I definitely wanted to know how he’d got hold of that! " says AJ. "He told me his parents were medical professionals and they’d had it as part of their training. I thought, ‘Surely no-one is going to buy that?’ But that’s what I love about the show, you never know what is going to generate a lot of interest from bidders and what isn’t."

How emotional do things get in The Greatest Auction?

"There is a lot of joy and laughter but also many tears", says AJ. " I was sat next to tearful grown men parting with items that they’ve loved and cherished for years. There was one guy selling all his memorabilia from the punk band, Buzzcocks. He was so emotional and I remember thinking, ‘Why are you selling this when it clearly means so much to you?’ But he said he wanted it to go to someone else who would appreciate it and that if he left it to his kids it would probably end up in a car-boot sale going for a fiver."

AJ says the atmosphere in the auction room is packed with drama and things get emotional. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Which items would AJ have loved to bid on herself in The Greatest Auction?

"I absolutely loved a taxidermy unicorn", says AJ. " It was full horse-size and I’m not sure where I would have put it but I thought, ‘I need this in my life!’ And the art work by Banksy, I also loved. Imagine your mates popping round and you’ve got a cheeky little Banksy on the wall. There was also a Hermes handbag that caught my eye. I had to put gloves on when touching it because it was so valuable. "

The Greatest Auction starts on Tuesday 9 May, 2023 on Channel 4 at 8pm.