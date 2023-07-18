The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge: release date, interview and everything we know

The Hidden World of Hospitality on BBC Two is a documentary series following famous TV chef Tom Kerridge as he lifts the lid on the UK hospitality industry, showing exactly what it takes to deliver the perfect customer experience at pubs, hotels, wedding venues, caterers, pop-up stalls and festivals.

This new eight-part series sees Tom Kerridge going behind the scenes at some of the most interesting businesses in Britain, including his own pub in Buckinghamshire, offering advice and learning some lessons himself. The series shows how the industry works and how to survive and thrive in it.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge...

Tom Kerridge goes behind-the-scenes at hospitality venues. (Image credit: BBC)

The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge is an eight-part series that starts on BBC Two from Thursday, July 27 at 8 pm. The weekly episodes will also become available on BBC iPlayer.

Interview: Tom Kerridge gives the lowdown on The Hidden World of Hospitality

We recently caught up for a chat with Tom Kerridge who owns two Michelin-starred pubs in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, as well as restaurants in London and a catering business.

Why do you want to shine the spotlight on the hospitality industry?

Tom Kerridge says: "I don’t think hospitality is seen as a dedicated true profession in this country — not like it is in Europe or the States; yet it’s amazing and exciting so I want to showcase that. I left school with little in the way of GCSEs, but you’ll see me on super yachts in Monaco this series, cooking with 35 members of my staff as [Formula One star] Lewis Hamilton drives past! It’s so cool. Customers rarely see behind the scenes so I want to show how we operate, the gambles we take, the huge challenges we face and the fun we have."

Is there any shouting or swearing at staff, like Gordon Ramsay in his Kitchen Nightmares troubleshooting series? It doesn’t seem quite your style…

"It’s a very different show! And listen, I love Gordon’s shows. Forget the TV caricature, he’s fantastic; a world-class restaurateur who chefs aspire to be and hugely admire. But no, it’s not about me solving problems. I go behind-the-scenes of dramatically different businesses — from swanky hotels and burger bars to a barbecue shack and ice cream parlour — and have a brutally honest look at what’s going on. It’ll help viewers understand the passion that goes into hospitality but also the pressures."

Talking of pressures… You explore the world of fine dining in the first episode, were there issues you could relate to?

"Totally. I meet wonderful chefs like Ryan Blackburn who, like me, is obsessed in the pursuit of culinary excellence. His restaurant in the Lake District [The Old Stamp House in Ambleside] has won him a Michelin star, but chefs with stars are constantly worried about losing them — to say we’re not would be a lie! His obsessive perfectionism and constantly checking reviews is putting pressure on his family life. I know all too well the perils of allowing dedication and ambition to be so all-consuming it affects your personal life and health."

How did you manage to break the cycle, Tom?

"Self-preservation. I used to be 10 stone heavier and lost that weight in the swimming pool. I’d swim a mile every day with nothing but my thoughts and create dishes in my head. Before then, I’d use alcohol to release the pressure of working 16 to 18 hour days, constantly driving myself to get better as a chef. It was a release valve, but massively unhealthy and I knew I couldn’t continue. I haven’t drunk for 10 years and, since stopping, I’ve opened more pubs and restaurants in Marlow and London, won another Michelin star and started festivals. As I’ve got older, I realise it’s about trying to find balance."

What was it like allowing cameras into your two Michelin-starred pub, The Hand & Flowers, your first restaurant venture, which opened in Marlow in 2005?

"Nerve-wracking! I’ve done TV shows about losing weight and that was exposing too. But actually, it’s a privilege to represent hospitality and show what it’s really like. Food inflation is a serious issue and I show why a piece of seabass and some chips costs what it does. Our biggest cost is human beings — the people cooking, serving, washing plates, answering the phone. Viewers will hopefully have a better understanding that restaurateurs aren’t loaded and making loads of money! Two out of three restaurants go bust in the first two years because of operating costs. I wouldn’t suggest it as a career to anyone wanting to be mega-rich!"

We also see you developing new dishes for your menu — how does that go?

"It’s frustrating! Tom and Brad, the head chef and sous-chef in my team, spend three months working on an autumnal squash tart to go with venison, but we could only get four perfect portions from it, instead of the expected 16. It only lasted four days on the menu for me to say it was rubbish!"

You’ve worked in hospitality for over 30 years now but did anything surprise you while making this series?

"I loved learning that whether it’s a floating hotel in London or a century-old fish and chip shop up north, the industry is driven by incredibly passionate people who put their heart, soul and energy into creating something exciting for customers. I really hope that passion and love comes across. I honestly wouldn’t want to be doing anything else."

Tom Kerridge with fellow chef Ryan Blackburn. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge

Not yet, but when one arrives from the BBC we'll post on here, so do check back!