'The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan' — everything you need to know

The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan sees the comedian trying his hand at true crime.

The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan is coming to BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, and will see The Ranganation star examining some high-profile deaths.

The new show comes after the success of his Misadventures series, which saw him travelling the world, including visiting very unlikely places on earth for a holiday.

Speaking about the series, Romesh said: “We wanted a spin-off for Misadventures, and after we discussed Misinterpretations, Miscalculations, and Misunderstandings we finally settled on Misinvestigations. It’s been really interesting to look into these high-profile deaths and I am very excited for people to see the show unless of course people don’t like it in which case I will release a statement explaining how I never really believed in the project.”

Here's what you need to know...

A release date for The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan hasn't been announced yet, but we'll let you know when that changes! Until then, you can watch his other programmes on BBC iPlayer.

Which deaths will be explored in The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan?

In the new series, Romesh will explore the lives and deaths of some of the biggest names of the past 50 years, including Jimi Hendrix and Tupac Shakur, taking a look at why their deaths continue to fascinate us to this day, as well as their extraordinary lives and careers in the public eye. He'll be joined by criminal psychologists and private detectives to help him deep dive into each case.

There'll be 3 hour-long episodes in total and they'll be part investigation, part biography which promises to leave no stone unturned as Romesh meets with friends, colleagues, key witnesses, and pathologists along the way.

Is there a trailer for Romesh's new series?

Not yet, but we will let you know if one is shared ahead of the official release!