The Muppets Mayhem: release date, plot, guest stars and all about the series on The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band

Get ready for The Muppets Mayhem, it's going to be a wild musical ride! The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band has been making music – and causing carnage – for 45 years, ever since we saw them on The Muppet Shows back in the 1970s. In that classic series they were more in the background — if that was really possible with Animal as drummer! — but now the band are the focus as Disney Plus is dedicating a whole series to them.

With special guests including Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry, The Muppets Mayhem follows the band as they aim for the big-time, recording their first studio album. We join Dr Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips as they team up with driven young music executive Nora Singh, played by You Tuber and actress Lilly Singh, in the hope of sending the band’s success stratospheric. But how will the old-school band fare where it comes face-to-face with the current music scene?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Muppets Mayhem on Disney Plus…

Join The Muppets Mayhem in May 2023. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Muppets Mayhem is a 10-episode series launching as a box set on Disney Plus from Wednesday May 10 2023, with all episodes released from that date.

Is there a trailer or The Muppets Mayhem?

Disney+ has so far only released this short teaser trailer of The Muppets Mayhem which shows the band preparing to bring the house down. Take a look below...

The Muppets Mayhem plot

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band on a musical adventure as they record their first studio album. The six-piece band, which is made up of Dr Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips, get together with hotshot music executive Nora Singh (Lilly Singh), who plans to make them a global success. But can they cope in the world of modern music?

While there are guest stars rocking up such as Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry (see more below), we do hope the band's regular Muppet pals and fellow performers such as Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and Fozzie Bear might make an appearance somewhere along the way...

Floyd Pepper on lead guitar accompanied by Animal on drums. (Image credit: Getty)

Who's who in The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band

Here's our guide to the members of The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band...

Dr Teeth

Dr Teeth is voiced by Bill Barretta and is the band’s lead vocalist and keyboard player. He first appeared in March 1975 and sports a gold tooth. Bill, who voices the character, also voices The Swedish Chef, Pepe the King Prawn, Rowlf the dog and Bobo the bear. HE's an obvious parody of the 1970s band Dr Hook.

Animal

Drummer Animal is voiced by Eric Jacobson. Animal is a wild and frenzied monster, known for his gravelly laugh and limited vocabulary, but a talented drummer. We think Animal was probably modelled on The Who's lagendary late drummer Keith Moon. During performances Animal is so wild he has to be chained to his drum kit to avoid violent outbursts. Eric also voices Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Sam Eagle as well as Sesame Street’s Bert, Grover and Oscar the Grouch.

Floyd Pepper

Floyd is the band’s bassist and backing singer. He’s known for his sarcasm and is in a relationship with fellow band member Janice. He’s also largely responsible for keeping Animal under control. Floyd is voiced by Matt Vogel who is also responsible for Kermit, Uncle Deadly, Crazy Harry and Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Count von Count.

Janice

Lead guitarist Janice also occasionally plays the tambourine, trombone and trumpet. She's always supercool and 'far out' and a bit like a mix of Janice Joplin and Joanie Mitchell. She’s voiced by David Rudman who also voices Scooter and Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and Baby Bear. He’s also worked on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Zoot

Zoot plays the saxophone in the band. He’s an ageing, burnt-out musician voiced by Dave Goelz, who also voices Gonzo and has worked on Labyrinth, Fraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal.

Lips

Lips plays the trumpet but rarely speaks. He’s voiced by Peter Linz who is also behind Walter, Sesame Street’s Ernie and Winnie the Pooh in The Book of Pooh. He’s also in the stage show Avenue Q.

It's Dr Teeth on keyboards. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Muppets Mayhem?

Other stars of The Muppets Mayhem include YouTuber and actress Lilly Singh (Hot Mess Holiday), who was known as Superwoman, is playing music executive Nora. Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) is Gary and Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is Hannah.

Behind the scenes and more on The Muppets Mayhem

The Muppets Mayhem is based on characters created by Jim Henson, and the series is developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio.