The Next 365 Days: release date, cast and everything we know about the mafia romance

It has been well over two years since the movie 365 Days captured the attention of Netflix fans all over the world and now the third movie in the trilogy, The Next 365 Days, is arriving on Netflix. Based on a trio of bestselling novels from Polish author Blanka Lipińska, the mafia romance found a whole new audience while people were in lockdown.

Although the pandemic delayed production on the second movie in the series, 365 Days: This Day , it finally arrived earlier this year and now the final chapter in the story has arrived.

The unexpected international hit surprised some viewers for its dark tale of a woman being held captive by a mafia boss who gives her a year to fall in love with him. However, Mafia romance is a very popular subsection of the romance genre at large, so there’s no question that romance fans drove those numbers higher and higher.

Here’s everything we know about The Next 365 Days.

The Next 365 Days comes to Netflix on August 19 in the US and Poland. While we expect that the movie to also be released in the UK on the same date, it hasn’t been confirmed. As soon as we know, we'll have that information available.

365 Days, the first movie in the erotic thriller trilogy debuted on Netflix in February 2020 and the sequel, 365 Days: This Day, arrived in April 2022.

Who is in The Next 365 Days cast?

Since 365 Days: This Day ended in a bit of a cliffhanger, we can only make assumptions about which cast members will return for The Next 365 Days.

Based on the four minutes of the film that Netflix released in late July, it looks like we can safely say that Michele Morrone returns as Don Massimo, Anna-Maria Sieklucka is back as Laura and Magdalena Lamparska reprises her role as Olga.

What is The Next 365 Days about?

Netflix hasn’t released a synopsis of the third movie yet, but here’s what happened in the second movie, 365 Days: This Day, to give you an idea of where the third movie begins:

"Laura and Massimo attempt to piece their lives back together following the inter-mafia conflict. However, Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives."

Here’s the description of the third book (opens in new tab) in the series to give you an idea of what’s to come:

"As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura’s life is a roller coaster. She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man. And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life. What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?"

Is there a trailer for The Next 365 Days?

The trailer for The Next 365 Days is forthcoming, but in the meantime there’s plenty to get you ready. Netflix released the first four minutes of the movie, revealing Massimo’s tense exchange at a cemetery after the death of his twin brother. The phone conversation at the end has fans thinking that it’s confirmation that Laura survived the attack at the end of the second movie, but until the trailer arrives we have to wait and see whether that’s the case.

How to watch The Next 365 Days

The Next 365 Days is available exclusively on Netflix. If you’re not a Netflix subscriber you can get a subscription from the link below.