What is 365 Days: This Day, Netflix’s most-watched movie for the last two weeks?

It happens every so often, a movie or TV show many people haven’t heard of or have forgotten about becomes a big hit on Netflix. The most recent example of this is 365 Days: This Day, a 2022 Netflix original movie. It’s not only the most-watched movie (English language) on Netflix for the week of May 2-8, it has been dominating all other movies on the streaming service since it was released on April 27. But what is 365 Days: This Day?

If you have not heard of 365 Days: This Day until now, here’s a quick crash course. The movie is actually a sequel to the 2020 romance drama 365 Days (also available on Netflix). The plot of the original movie finds Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) kidnapped in Sicily by a member of the mafia, Massimo (Michele Morrone), who gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. By most accounts, the draw of the movie is its risque sex scenes.

The sequel continues the story of Laura and Massimo. Per Netflix, the sequel’s plot finds Laura and Massimo stronger than ever, but Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives.

365 Days earned a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 29% from audiences. Variety’s critic Jessica Kiang called the movie, "Thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious."

Perhaps that "so bad it's good" spirit is what people are drawn to, because 365 Days: This Day is doing no better with reviews. Metacritic scores the movie at an 8, with Kiang weighing in again, this simply calling it "piping hot trash."

Be that as it may, 365 Days: This Day was watched for 27.53 million hours the week of May 2-8, 10 million more hours than the next closest movie (Sonic the Hedgehog). Since its release on April 27, it has been watched for 105.51 million hours; the movie in second is Silverton Siege with 31.43 million hours viewed. 365 Days: This Day was also the top movie in 89 countries, including the UK, though not in the US. I guess, like Laura and Massimo, viewers want what they want.

Here is the official list of the top 10 movies (English language) for Netflix between May 2-8:

Over on the TV side, things are a bit more as expected. Ozark season 4 part 2 topped Netflix viewing across all categories for May 2-8, with 102.12 million hours viewed as the final episodes of the crime drama were available for their first full week on the streaming service. The top five for TV shows (English-language) were rounded out by Grace and Frankie season 7 (23.18 million hours), Bridgerton season 2 (21.24 million hours), Selling Sunset season 5 (17.41 million hours) and Anatomy of a Scandal (15.34 million hours). Here’s the full top 10 for TV shows (English language) between May 2-8:

Also, here are the top 10 lists for non-English language movies and TV shows on Netflix from May 2-8:

