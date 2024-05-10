The Seven Dials Mystery: everything we know

The Seven Dials Mystery is a new Netflix series based on the Agatha Christie story, which is being adapted by former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

It's The Broadchurch creator's first TV series since departing Doctor Who and will be highly anticipated. First published in 1929, "The Seven Dials Mystery" features among others a character called Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, who ends up doing some amateur sleuthing into some strange deaths. It was last adapted for television by ITV in 1981 with Sir John Gielgud and Rula Lenska (main picture) among the cast. In the new version, it appears Bundle Brent will be playing a leading role.

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited says: "Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother’s raft of interesting humorous sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie adds: "I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen. It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and, under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

Here's everything we know...

With filming taking place in the summer of 2024 in Lincolnshire, England, The Seven Dials Mystery is likely to reach Netflix in late 2024 or more likely in early 2025. However, there’s no official release date as yet.

The Seven Dials Mystery plot

A house party takes place at the stately home Chimneys and one of the guests, Gerry Wade, has a well-known habit of oversleeping. So, the rest of the guests for a joke place eight alarm clocks in his room set to go off at different times. However, the next day one of the alarm clocks is missing and Wade is dead, apparently from an overdose of sleeping medicine. Oddly the missing alarm clock is found in a hedge. When another guest is later shot, his dying words are "Seven Dials"? What is the "Seven Dials"? And, what, if anything links the deaths?

The Seven Dials Mystery cast

Sadly, we don't have a confirmed cast yet. We will update this article when we get cast details.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.