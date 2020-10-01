The Sister: Premiere date, cast and everything you need to know about the Russell Tovey drama on ITV

There are thrills and chills aplenty in ITV’s new must-see four-part drama The Sister.

Coming to ITV this fall and then to Hulu, The Sister explores the fallout when a man tries to forget a terrifying incident from his past, only for his memories to return with a vengeance when an old acquaintance re-enters his life.

WANT MORE UK TV? (Image credit: Express VPN) If you're looking to watch the hot new show on British television but aren't actually in the UK, a simple VPN might well take care of that geographical problem for you by routing all your network traffic through Britain. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN. It's plenty affordable, easy to use, and makes it so that you can watch all the things from wherever you may be. Get a free trial of ExpressVPN today!

ITV has revealed that The Sister is part of its autumn/fall line-up and we will update here when the TX date is confirmed. It will then air on Hulu.

The Sister plot: What is it about?

Acclaimed British actor Russell Tovey — whose credits include Him & Her, Years and Years and Flesh and Blood — heads the cast as troubled Nathan, who has battled for years to hide a dark secret involving the death of a young woman at a party.

Now happily married, Nathan’s world is turned upside down when Bob, a face from the past who is the only other person who knows what happened, suddenly arrives on his doorstep and delivers shocking news, which leads Nathan to make some challenging decisions in order to save his family.

“Nathan is a quiet kind of guy,” says Tovey. “Something happens on a night out and he tries to forget about it. The show starts after 10 years have passed and it all comes crashing back.”

The Sister cast: who else is appearing in the series?

Doctor Foster and The Pale Horse star Bertie Carvel co-stars as enigmatic Bob, while Game of Thrones’ Amrita Acharia play Nathan’s wife Holly and Bodyguard’s Nina Toussaint-White is Jackie, Sex Education’s Simone Ashley is Elise, Benidorm’s Paul Bazely is Graham and Unforgotten’s Amanda Root is June.

The Sister ITV trailer: is there one?

Some things don’t stay buried.Written by Luther’s Neil Cross, The Sister is a chilling story of love and psychological horror, as a man desperately tries to escape his dark past.Coming to ITV and @itvhub this October.@russelltovey @bertiecarvel @AmritaAcharia1 #AllNewITV pic.twitter.com/mRiNaZ1HxuSeptember 15, 2020

Yes! The dark and brooding teaser shows a disheveled Bob ringing Nathan’s doorbell. When Nathan asks what he is doing there, Bob ominously says, “They are digging up the woods” and later says, “They only need a fragment of DNA, if there is anything left they will find it.” Nathan is later seen telling Bob to stay away from him but then he breaks down and screams, “I didn’t hurt her!” What have they done?!

How many parts is The Sister on ITV?

The Sister comprises four parts.

What else do we know?

The drama is penned by Luther creator Neil Cross and is inspired by his 2009 novel "Burial."

"Nathan, Bob and Holly have been with me for many years," says Cross. "It’s one of my favorite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We're looking forward to it."