The Unique Boutique: release date, how it works, experts and everything we know

The Unique Boutique on Channel 4 will help all sorts of people with their fashion choices.

The Unique Boutique on Channel 4 set out to help those excluded from mainstream fashion to find their style mojo.

For those with disabilities, neurodiversity, or plus-sized bodies, finding practical clothes that boost their confidence can be almost impossible. But new four-part series The Unique Boutique sees experts Victoria Jenkins, an adaptive fashion designer, stylists Georgie (also known as Triple Minor) and David and body confidence coach Natalie create bespoke outfits to help those not served by high-street fashions to transform their lives.

In each of the four episodes of The Unique Boutique we'll meet a number of people, from wheelchair users to those whose bodies have changed as a result of medical treatments, as they come through the doors of the unique fashion hub hoping to find the perfect outfit.

And the experts will use endless tricks of the trade, including magnetic zips, unseen poppers and stretch mesh materials, to make made-to-measure outfits and adapt off-the-peg items to suit each person’s needs and tastes.

The expert fashion team outside The Unique Boutique. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Unique Boutique is a four-part fashion series that will air weekly on Channel 4 from Monday, July 24 at 10 pm.

As soon as we hear whether US viewers will be able to watch the show in 2023, we’ll update this page.

What happens in The Unique Boutique?

Each episode of The Unique Boutique sees those who for many reasons are not able to buy mainstream fashion, come into the unique design hub to talk through their sartorial needs with Victoria Jenkins, Georgie, David and Natalie.

The experts and their team will then set about creating each one a bespoke outfit that will suit their individual requirements and help boost their confidence and self-esteem. “Clothes are really important to somebody with impairment to get over the whole feeling of inadequacy,” says wheelchair user Huw, who appears on the show.

The first episode introduces us to Emma-Jane, a former opera singer who now takes part in pageants. She is hoping for a fabulous dress to wear on stage but as a wheelchair user with chronic arthritis in all her joints, it’s impossible to buy something suitable off the peg. "Dresses don’t look the same way on me that they look on everybody else because outfits aren’t designed for me, they are designed for somebody standing up," she explains. We also meet Lisa, whose body has changed after undergoing treatment for cancer, and Huw, a separated dad-of-three who wants a wheelchair-friendly outfit that will spur him on to look for love.

Advice time in The Unique Boutique. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Unique Boutique experts

The Unique Boutique team is headed up by Victoria Jenkins, who used to work for Victoria Beckham but now runs the adaptive fashion brand Unhidden. She’s joined by model and stylist Triple Minor, also known as Georgie, and stylist to the stars, David. Body confidence coach Natalie also provides her expertise, alongside a team of talented dressmakers and seamstresses.

The Unique Boutique expert Victoria Jenkins. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for The Unique Boutique?

