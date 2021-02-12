'This Is MY House' with Stacey Dooley: release date on BBC1, format and all you need to know

This Is My House on BBC1 will be the perfect guessing game for all those missing The Masked Singer.

The format is simple but it's sure to keep you guessing as you try to work out who a property really belongs to. Richard Bacon, Creator and Executive Producer says: "This Is MY House is a game show with only one contestant — the homeowner. To win all they have to do is prove 'This is MY house!'.

He adds: "But it’s not that simple. Three actors will turn up, steal the contestant’s name and claim that the house and everything in it belongs to them. They all have competing stories. Our judges have one job. To uncover the truth. It couldn’t be easier. Right?"

Here's everything you need to know about This is MY House.

When is This is MY House on TV?

There's no confirmed release date for This is MY House, but we do know it will be broadcast on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in 2021 and further information will be announced in due course.

The series was first announced last year, with Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC1 saying: “This terrific new format will give everyone the ability to join in alongside our celebrity sleuths, navigating red herrings and surprises throughout!”

Who will present This is MY House?

This is MY House will be presented by journalist Stacey Dooley, who has previously worked on programmes such as Stacey Dooley Investigates, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

Speaking about her latest presenting role, she said: “Feel so excited to be fronting this new entertainment show! I love to see inside people's houses so I'm made up to be involved in a gig that allows us to do that in a format that will bring some fun, humour and warmth at a time when we are all so craving escapism. Can’t wait!”

How many episodes will there be?

The BBC has commissioned six episodes of This is MY House. Tom Whitrow, Executive Producer Expectation adds: “We’re delighted to be working with Richard to transform his format into this six-part series for BBC1.

"It has so many elements that make it compelling — it’s funny, you get to snoop round people’s houses while trying to work out who is telling the truth and who is spinning some of the most convincing lies you’ve ever heard! Stacey is the dream host — and we can’t wait to share the intrigue with viewers.”

Is there a trailer for This is MY House

Not yet, watch this space!