'Trash Monsters' — host, celebs, and all you need to know

Trash Monsters is a new 90 minute C4 special that focuses on important climate change issues — by making stars wear their own rubbish!

By combining a mix of entertainment and education, the show hopes to encourage both the celebrities and viewers to realise the amount of waste we produce and how it can be reduced.

They aim to do this by getting three celebrities to wear their household rubbish over two weeks in specially designed trash suits to make them more aware of their consumer lifestyles!

The show’s host, comedian Jon Richardson (known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats), said: “We have reached the stage of impending climate catastrophe where a rodent-looking comedian is forced into making well-meaning celebs go and wear their trash. I believe Trash Monsters will be funny, enlightening, and an incredibly vivid depiction of how easily we all accumulate vast amounts of waste.”

When will Trash Monsters be on?

Trash Monsters will air on Channel 4, but a date is yet to be announced.

What happens in Trash Monsters?

As well as Jon Richardson hosting, the three celebrities set to partake are TV personality Kerry Katona, model Jodie Kidd and former footballer John Barnes. Each of these celebrities will wear their own trash suit made from their household waste as part of their daily routines.

The celebrities will also aim to reduce their carbon footprint through different challenges where they will create strict rules for their families to live by, in order to reduce their rubbish and their trash suit’s expanding "waste-line".

Whoever reduces their carbon footprint the most will be the winner.

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Trash Monsters but check back here to see when one has been released.