Ultraman: Rising: release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Ultraman: Rising on Netflix is an animated superhero movie which sees a reluctant hero become an even more reluctant father to a 35-foot-tall fire breathing monster. The film follows baseball star Ken Sato, voiced by Days Of Our Lives star Christopher Sean, who is forced to become Ultraman to save his city. But then he unwittingly adapts a baby kaiju, or giant beast, who he must protect from those who want to exploit her for their own gain, all the while juggling the pressures of work and parenthood.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix movie Ultraman: Rising…

Ultraman Rising poster. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ultraman: Rising launches worldwide on Netflix from Friday June 14 2024.

Is there a trailer for Ultraman: Rising?

Yes there's now a trailer for Ultraman: Rising and you can check it out below. The trailer shows Ken Sato accidentally saving a kaiju egg and then becoming the baby dragon’s adopted father. ‘I’m not built for this,’ he says as the baby runs him ragged. But does he have what it takes to protect her from evil?

Ultraman: Rising plot

When Tokyo becomes plagued by rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato must return home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But then he crosses paths with a baby kaiju, who believes he is her father. That leaves Sato battling to rise above his ego and balance work and fatherhood. But, most importantly, he needs to save the baby from the forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans.

Meet baby kaiju, the young dragon in Ultraman: Rising. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ultraman: Rising voice cast

Ken Sato/Ultraman is voiced by Christopher Sean, star of Days of Our Lives and Hawaii Five-O. Gedde Watanabe (ER) is Ultradad/Professor Sato, Tamlyn Tomita (The Day After Tomorrow) is Emiko and Keone Young (Star Wars: Rebels) is Dr Onda. Singer Julia Harriman is Ami. Hiro Nakamura, Rob Fukuzaki, Artt Butler, Karen Maruyama and Brittany Ishibashi also lend their voices to the movie.