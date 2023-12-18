Uncle Fester series: everything we know about the Wednesday spinoff so far

After the popularity of the first season of Wednesday on Netflix, and ahead of the anticipation for Wednesday season 2, it sounds like the Addams Family tree is about to get a little bigger. Per Deadline, an Uncle Fester spinoff is in early development.

Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester made a single appearance in Wednesday's first season, but it was enough to get fans buzzing with excitement. The Addams uncle was on the run from the law at the time, but he managed to swing by Nevermore Academy to hide out while offering some avuncular advice to his niece, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

While we don't have many details about the new series, we do know that Wednesday was one of the biggest hits for Netflix, and with a whole universe of Addamses out there, the Uncle Fester spinoff could be the first of many.

Here's everything we know about the Uncle Fester spinoff.

The Uncle Fester spinoff is still in the very early stages of development, so there's no indication of when the series might premiere. If it starts filming this year, it's a safe bet that the series could debut in 2025 or, possibly, early 2026.

Uncle Fester spinoff plot

We don't know what the Uncle Fester spinoff is about yet, but there are some very interesting possibilities.

We know from his appearance on Wednesday that he was running from the police after a bank robbery. It's possible that the spinoff could feature his life on the run, or what happened leading up to the crime.

We could also jump to other moments in Fester's life, possibly giving us more ways to spend time with Wednesday's father, Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman).

One thing's for sure: there's no shortage of stories that could be explored in this new universe.

Uncle Fester spinoff cast

Fred Armisen is the only cast member linked to the project at this point, as he originated the character on the Wednesday series. Armisen is a Saturday Night Live alum who's known for his work in Portlandia, Big Mouth and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

It's more than likely that fans will see cameos from the Wednesday cast in the spinoff. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Uncle Fester spinoff trailer

There's no trailer for the Uncle Fester spinoff just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch the Uncle Fester spinoff

When it arrives, the Uncle Fester spinoff will be available exclusively on Netflix.