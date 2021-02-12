Valentine's Weekend In: Amazon Prime Video has you covered with four new watchlists
We're all stuck inside. Might as well binge some movies!
So, it's Valentine's Day and you're stuck inside. If the idea that we're all universally stuck inside — except for the dummies who aren't — has stopped being of any comfort to you, don't worry. You're not alone. A love-themed weekend having the gal to show its face while we're all trapped in quarantine seems particularly rude, if you ask me. But, we are where we are.
Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video wants to be sure we're distracted from said loneliness. They've created four separate watch lists to fit everyone's viewing needs this weekend. Whether you've got your family, are taking things solo, are chilling with your significant other, or just want to have a nice binge-session with friends, there's something on the list for you.
Don't forget, Amazon Prime has Watch Party available so you can easily sync up with your friends and loved ones who aren't with you while you watch. Now, let's see what the streamer has to offer!
Family Friendly Fun
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
- If You Give a Mouse a Valentine’s Day Cookie - Amazon Original Series (2020)
- Instant Family (2018)
- Just Getting Started (2017)
- Love The Coopers (2015)
- Maya The Bee (2015)
- My Spy (2020)
- Out of Towners (1999)
- Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Valentine’s Day - Amazon Original Series (2020)
- Play with Fire (2019)
- Seven Days In Utopia (2011)
- The Magic of Belle Isle (2012)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
- The Ride (2018)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Think Like a Dog (2020)
- Tortilla Soup (2002)
- Troop Zero - Amazon Original Movie
- Yours, Mine, and Ours (2005)
Date Night In
- Bandish Bandits - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Bliss (2021)
- Boys (2015)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Guava Island - Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- Life Itself (2018)
- Margarita With A Straw (2016)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- Sylvie’s Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- The Big Sick - Amazon Original Movie (2017)
- The Handmaiden (2016)
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- The Mexican (2001)
- The Wedding Banquet (1993)
- Two Night Stand (2015)
- Upload - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- What If (2014)
- When A Man Loves a Woman (1994)
"Quaranteam"
- Chemical Hearts - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Coming to America (1988)
- Dazed And Confused (1993)
- Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Footloose (2011)
- Four More Shots Please! - Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-2
- Knives Out (2020)
- Late Night - Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- Like a Boss (2020)
- Made in Heaven: Season 1
- Making The Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Pride (2014)
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Seasons 1-5
- Soul Food (1997)
- St Elmo’s Fire (1985)
- Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Original Series: Season 1 (Premiering Feb 19th)
- The Boys - Amazon Original Series: Season 1-2
- The Hustle (2019)
- The Weekend (2019)
- The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Time (2020)
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan - Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-2
- Uncle Frank - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Valley Girl (2020)
- What Men Want (2019)
- You’re Not You (2014)
Date Night Party of 1
- A Simple Favor (2018)
- Bombshell (2020)
- Brittany Runs a Marathon - Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
- Como Sobrevivir Soltero - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Fleabag - Amazon Original Series: Season 1-2
- Hope Gap (2020)
- It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- I’m Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Letters To Juliet (2010)
- Little Coincidences - Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-3
- Love Happens (2009)
- Love Rosie (2015)
- Mad Money (2008)
- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-3
- Modern Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- One For The Money (2012)
- Small Axe: Lovers Rock - Amazon Original Series (2020)
- Snapshots (2018)
- Spinster (2020) .
- There's Something About Mary (1998)
- Tokyo Girl - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
