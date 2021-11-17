'Virtually Home' — everything you need to know about the new property show

Virtually Home is a brand new series for BBC1 that uses virtual reality (VR) to help homeowners who need design inspiration or are struggling to make a decision.

The series will feature four of the UK's leading interior designers who will each use cutting-edge technology to show different households exactly how they can transform a room in their home.

'Virtually Home' — the idea behind the show

Each episode of Virtually Home will help a different household transform a room into an ideal or dream space but avoid them making costly mistakes by allowing them first to experience and visualise the transformations through VR.

The series will feature a wide variety of projects and budgets across the UK. It could be any room people want help with including a living room, a basement, or an office space.

Somerset-based interior designer, Russell Sage, is one of the four designers helping homeowners in 'Virtually Home'. (Image credit: BBC1 )

The series Virtually Home is due to start on Monday, Nov. 29, at 3.45pm on BBC1, and will run daily from Monday to Friday. Each episode will then become available on BBCiPlayer. We don't know yet if the show will run in the US but we will update if we get a US release date.

How many episodes is 'Virtually Home'?

The series Virtually Home which has been made by the same team behind the hit series Homes Under The Hammer is 15 episodes in total.

How many designs will the contributors see in VR before choosing which one they like best?

Each household in Virtually Home will be given two contrasting designs by the interior designer. They will see both designs in VR before choosing which one they like best and going ahead and starting the transformation.

Interior Designer Kunal Trehan is on hand to help with some virtual reality magic. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Who are the four interior designers in 'Virtually Home'?

The four interior designers working with the contributors are Karen Livingstone Welstead who lives in Glasgow, Russell Sage based in Somerset, Kunal Trehan in Cheshire, and Simon Hamilton from London.

In each episode, one designer will be matched with a different household.

Hattie and Lauren are in need of some design help and inspiration. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Who are the people appearing in 'Virtually Home' who want help with their homes?

First up are housemates Hattie and Lauren in Skipton, Yorkshire who have a budget of £1000 to transform their basement into a stylish room where they can entertain friends and relax. The interior designer helping them will be Karen Livingstone Welstead.

Other people featured later in the series include a couple who have just moved in together, a mum who lives with her young son and a family whose grown-up kids have now left home.

Simon Hamilton from London is one of the interior designers. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Will viewers see the end results in 'Virtually Home'?

Yes. After the contributors have decided which design they like best in VR they will start work on the makeover project themselves. They will capture their progress on video diary and then reveal the end result to the designer at the end of the episode who will give their verdict.