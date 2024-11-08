Wild Cherry: cast, plot and everything we know

Wild Cherry is set in a wealthy gated community in the Home Counties in Southern England called the Richford Estate.

This BBC1 drama series stars Carmen Ejogo and Eve Best as best friends Lorna and Juliet. Eve has worked hard to earn her privileged lifestyle while Eve was born into wealth and their daughters Grace and Allegra lead a lifestyle other teenagers could only dream of. But then the teens are implicated in a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school that tears their mothers’ friendship apart. How far will these women go to protect their daughters and does the phrase ‘like mother like daughter’ ring true in this perfect town, where danger is actually never far away.

The series is written and executive produced by Nicôle Lecky (Mood) who also has a role in the drama. So here’s everything you need to know about the BBC1 series Wild Cherry…

Wild Cherry is a six-part drama series that will be available to watch on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer, most likely in 2025. When we hear about a release date, we’ll let you know here.

Wild Cherry plot

Wild Cherry follows self-made, successful businesswoman Lorna (Carmen Ejogo) and her best friend Juliet (Eve Best), who was born into the privileged gated community, Richford Estate, where they both live. Nothing bad ever happens there but then the women’s daughters Grace and Allegra are embroiled in a shocking scandal. Juliet and Lorna are forced to take sides, pushing their friendship to breaking point, and as toxic secrets ripple through the town, its elitist ugliness is exposed. The series asks how well the teenage girls actually know the women raising them and if the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, who is leading these girls astray?

Wild Cherry cast — Eve Best as Juliet

Eve Best plays wealthy mum Juliet in Wild Cherry. Eve says: “After House of the Dragon, I wanted to plunge into something and someone very different from who I’d just been playing. And Nicôle’s brilliantly dark script really keeps me on my toes, which I love.”

Eve Best was Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon and Dr Eleanor O’Hara in Nurse Jackie. She’s also starred in The King’s Speech, Lucky Man, The Crown and The Honourable Woman.

Eve Best as Rhaenys in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Carmen Ejogo as Lorna

In Wild Cherry, Carmen Ejogo plays self-made businesswomen Lorna.

“Nicôle brings a fresh and less explored UK perspective to her storytelling which resonates with me personally. I'm thrilled to be a part of Wild Cherry for the BBC," says Carmen.

Carmen Ejogo has starred in The Penguin, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Selma, The Purge: Anarchy, The Penguin, True Detective, Alex Cross and Your Honor.

Carmen Ejogo plays Lorna iwn Wild Cherry, (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Wild Cherry also stars it's writer Nicôle Lecky, Imogen Faires (Marcella) and newcomer Amelia May also star. Sophie Winkleman (Peep Show), Nicôle Lecky (Mood), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Hayat Kamille (Vikings: Valhalla), Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables), James Murray (The Crown), Jason York (Mood), Katrina Cas (The Wolf of Wall Street), Nathaniel Martello-White (The Winter King), Sonita Henry (Black Cake), Tara Webb (Phoenix Rise), Will Bagnall (A Thousand Blows) and Hugh Quarshie (Holby City) round out the cast.

Hugh Quarshie as Ric in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer?

No but when the BBC releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Wild Cherry

Wild Cherry started filming in Surrey, England, in late 2024. It's a six-part drama produced by Firebird Pictures, one of BBC Studios’ owned production labels, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, written and created by Nicôle Lecky with Toby MacDonald (Extraordinary, Fifteen-Love) as director.

The executive producers are Elizabeth Kilgarriff, Craig Holleworth for Firebird Pictures, Lisa Walters, Nicôle Lecky, Toby Macdonald - and Lucy Richer for the BBC. The producer is Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto. BBC Studios are distributing the series internationally.

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, Executive Producer at Firebird Pictures, says: “It is a testament to Nicôle’s skill in writing women of all ages with such truth and humanity that we have the privilege of working with such a fabulous and exciting cast. I can’t wait to see them bring this fantastically entertaining, surprising and provocative world to life in a show that looks beneath the surface of privilege to reveal important and timely questions that resonate with us all.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, adds: "It’s incredibly exciting to have this exquisite cast and the brilliant Toby MacDonald on board to bring Nicôle Lecky's scripts full of scandal and swagger to the BBC. This is a hugely entertaining drama with multi-generational appeal, and I can't wait for viewers to become enraptured by the events in Richford Lake…"