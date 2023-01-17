Winterwatch 2023: air date, presenters, locations and everything we know

Winterwatch 2023 is back to share some of our much-loved winter wildlife stories from across the UK.

Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will reveal the stories of this season live for the second winter from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, meanwhile Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke will be heading north to focus on one of the UK’s greenest cities — Edinburgh.

We'll get to see some exciting animals getting up to their winter activities as cameras will be documenting a very active wild badger sett in the heart of Edinburgh Zoo, while in England a number of live cameras will centre on the marshland and farmland of northwest Norfolk.

Here's everything we know about Winterwatch 2023...

When is Winterwatch 2023 on TV?

Winterwatch 2023 begins on Tuesday, January 17 at 8pm on BBC Two and will air for two weeks.

Episodes will air from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 20 and then Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27. The episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the presenters of Winterwatch 2023?

The four presenters of Winterwatch 2023 are Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke who are also regular hosts of nature shows Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

Where happens in Winterwatch 2023?

Winterwatch 2023 will broadcast two different live wildlife hubs and stream live cameras across their digital platforms.

In Norfolk, Chris and Michaela will be deploying their cameras across Wild Ken Hill's habitats, which, thanks to the winter rains, are home to rich wildlife.

The remote thermal camera will also reveal a whole host of nocturnal creatures and we'll be seeing how the beavers maintain their dam in the winter, as well as the wildlife that have called their pond their home — from goshawks and sparrowhawks to buzzards.

The bird feeders will also be busy with an array of birds paying a visit to them throughout the cold season and will the 'mini' carcass be able to tempt a hungry weasel or stoat out of hiding?

The presenters will be showing a whole host of animals throughout the winter. (Image credit: Jo Charlesworth)

The pair will also be looking at Norfolk's Grey Seal populations as they go from strength to strength during their latest breeding season and exposing the hidden secrets of the birds who come to our garden feeders.

In Edinburgh, there will be live cameras capturing a busy wild badger sett as they get up to their usual winter antics at the centre of the zoo where a badger family has resided for more than a hundred years.

Gillian and Iolo will be exploring the thriving urban ecosystem of Scotland’s greenest city where they will be doing exciting research into the fastest-changing habitat of the ancient volcanic peak of Arthur’s Seat, the expanses of the Forth Estuary and The Water of Leith — Edinburgh’s very own wildlife highway, which is home to otters and migrating eels.

There will also be pre-filmed stories, bringing us a variety of animal, scientific and cultural stories from across the country, with a segment on curlews with singer-songwriter David Gray.

The full list of pre-filmed stories include:

Mountain hares

Backswimmers

Curlews - David Gray

Veteran trees with Professor Lynne Boddy

Winter gnats

Hermit Crabs

Jackdaw

Seal pupping

Wading birds

Starlings

The mustelid muse

Moonlight kayak

Artistic inspiration

Plastic problems

Macro marvels

Inner city otters

Megan and Amir: Garden birds

The Wash

The much-loved Mindfulness Moments will also be having a welcome return, an audience favourite that sees a 90-second clip of pure nature sounds and pictures.

Viewers can also catch additional content by tuning into Watch Out and live wildlife cameras on BBC YouTube, BBC iPlayer, or at www.bbc.co.uk/winterwatch and the Watch Out live-streamed show is also available on @bbcspringwatch Facebook.

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for Winterwatch 2023 but we will add it to this guide if one is released.